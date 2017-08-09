Stavanger to host Maserati Haute Route Norway three-day sportive in 2018 - Road Cycling UK

The Haute Route has expanded its ‘compact’ event series to Norway, with the city of Stavanger to host the inaugural event in 2018, supported by Maserati.

Haute Route launched the three-day ‘compact’ format earlier this year. ‘Compact’ events are based in one location, as opposed to the seven-day, point-to-point rides for which the Haute Route is best known, with the first ride taking place in Alpe d’Huez in July and another planned for Mont Ventoux in October.

Now Stavanger, situated in the south west of Norway, is set to host riders in 2018. RoadCyclingUK took part in a recent test event for next year’s ride and participants can expect breath-taking fjords, jaw-dropping scenery amidst Norway’s rolling countryside, and wild mountains worthy of any cyclist’s bucket list. Look out for a full report and our reflections on riding in Norway.