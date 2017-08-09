Stavanger to host Maserati Haute Route Norway three-day sportive in 2018 - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Stavanger to host Maserati Haute Route Norway three-day sportive in 2018

Haute Route series heads to Norway's fjords for latest 'compact' event

The Haute Route has expanded its ‘compact’ event series to Norway, with the city of Stavanger to host the inaugural event in 2018, supported by Maserati.

Haute Route launched the three-day ‘compact’ format earlier this year. ‘Compact’ events are based in one location, as opposed to the seven-day, point-to-point rides for which the Haute Route is best known, with the first ride taking place in Alpe d’Huez in July and another planned for Mont Ventoux in October.

Now Stavanger, situated in the south west of Norway, is set to host riders in 2018. RoadCyclingUK took part in a recent test event for next year’s ride and participants can expect breath-taking fjords, jaw-dropping scenery amidst Norway’s rolling countryside, and wild mountains worthy of any cyclist’s bucket list. Look out for a full report and our reflections on riding in Norway.

The inaugural Maserati Haute Route Norway sportive will take place in 2018 (Pic: Manu Molle)

Stavanger, which is served by direct flights from London Heathrow and London Gatwick, has a rich history within Norwegian cycling, with two-time Tour de France stage winner Alexander Kristoff hailing from the city, and the Tour des Fjords, Arctic Race of Norway and Tour of Norway all having held stages in the area.

The Maserati Haute Route Norway will feature timed and ranked racing, and in keeping with other Haute Route events, will see riders enjoy a pro-like experience with safety, mechanical and medical support on the road, massages and a rider’s meal after each day.

“We are delighted to partner with Region Stavanger for the latest move in our global expansion of the Haute Route amateur cycling series,” said Matt Holden, strategic development director for OC Sport, organisers of the Haute Route series.

“With stunning scenery, immaculate roads and a developed infrastructure for tourism, the region was the obvious choice for our first event in Scandinavia. There are good travel connections in and out of Stavanger and we’ll be based in close proximity to the city centre. We’re really excited about our new three-day concept and the benefits it holds for riders.”

The city of Stavanger will host the three-day event (Pic: Manu Molle)

Peter Denton, general manager for Maserati in northern Europe added: “We are delighted to be associated with Haute Route and the inaugural Norway event that will take place in 2018. Norway represents a challenging and rarely explored environment for cyclists.

“Working in partnership with Haute Route to develop this event, as an element of their new three day programme, will ensure that those attending have the added dimension of Maserati vehicle support to make this a truly first class experience.”

For more information and to pre-register for the event, visit the Haute Route website.

Maserati Haute Route Norway sportive (Pic: Manu Molle)
Maserati Haute Route Norway sportive (Pic: Manu Molle)
Maserati Haute Route Norway sportive (Pic: Manu Molle)
Maserati Haute Route Norway sportive (Pic: Manu Molle)
Maserati Haute Route Norway sportive (Pic: Manu Molle)

Share

Topics:

Haute Route

Related Articles

Sportive

Online registration now open for RideLondon 2018 ballot

Entry fee set at £69, route to be confirmed

Online registration now open for RideLondon 2018 ballot
Sportive

Eleven ready-made excuses for being dropped on a group ride

Left trailing in the wake of your ride buddies? Best dig out one of these classic excuses...

Eleven ready-made excuses for being dropped on a group ride
Sportive

Eight of the best sportives to ride in August

How's your form? Here are some of the best sportives to add to your summer calendar

Eight of the best sportives to ride in August
Sportive

Zwift Academy offers top under-23 rider chance to turn pro with Dimension Data's Continental team

Zwift Academy expands into men's cycling, with opportunity to earn pro contract with Team Dimension Data's Continental squad

Zwift Academy offers top under-23 rider chance to turn pro with Dimension Data's Continental team
Sportive

Photo gallery: the best of RideLondon in 23 pictures

Rain, pain and glory in London and the Surrey Hills

Photo gallery: the best of RideLondon in 23 pictures
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production