In the past couple of years, Ribble has undergone a bit of a rebrand. A quick visit to its website demonstrates this, but it’s not just for show – the bikes have also seen a visible refresh too.

Now, we know something about this already, leading to us to see fit to include the R872 bike in the RCUK100 this year. It impressed in its all-round ability to thrill on the road, but if that’s an indication of what Ribble can do when it’s making a race-bred road bike for the masses, then the SL that recently landed in the RCUK offices is intended to be its flagship lightweight climber.

The stats speak for themselves: a frame that tips the scales at a scant 840g in a medium, married to a high-modulus carbon layup and box-shaped tubing to maximise stiffness and power transfer, along with a shorter-than-most wheelbase for sharp responses.

It’s even gone to the trouble of minimising the paint used on the frame to keep excess fat away. Clearly, rip-roaring speed when the road tips upwards is the name of the game here.