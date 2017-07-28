DT Swiss have been busy recently, launching the fantastic ERC wheelset back in December, before introducing the all-new ARC aero hoops and redesigning the PRC line-up in May. We’ve just received a set of the PRC Spline 1400 35 wheels in for test, so let’s take a closer look before we hit the road.

Whereas the ERC wheels are aimed at endurance riding, thanks to a super-wide rim designed for use with a 28mm tyre, and the ARC wheels were developed in conjunction with aerodynamic specialists Swiss Side, the PRCs are pitched as the all-rounders of the range. They’re slightly more affordable, too, coming in at £1,674.99 (£974.99 front/£699.99 rear).

Just in at RCUK: DT Swiss’ new PRC 1400 Spline 35 carbon wheels

These are an evolution of DT Swiss’ RC 38 Spline wheels launched back in 2013. Since then, tyres have got wider, with 25mm now the width of choice for most performance-minded roadies. As a result, the rim width has expanded to 18mm. To give you some context, that’s 1mm wider than the ARC wheels, which have a slimmer rim to present a smaller frontal area to the wind, but 1mm narrower than the ERC endurance wheels. As a result, DT Swiss say the PRCs are ideal for use with 25mm rubber.

DT Swiss reckon the rim is 20 per cent more resistant to heat, too, thanks to the use of a new resin compound. That’s only important for the rim brake wheels, of course, and the PRCs are also available in a disc-specific version.

DT Swiss made their name designing first-class hubs but are now making waves with complete wheelsets

What else has improved? Well, DT Swiss have increase the width of the hub flange by 0.8mm and that’s said to have increased the spoke angle on the driveside by two degrees. The result? A claimed 15 per cent increase in rear wheel lateral stiffness, according to DT Swiss.

– Buyer’s guide: should you buy lightweight or aero wheels? –

The PRC line-up is made up of four wheelsets. As well as these 35mm-deep wheels, there’s a 65mm deep set, and both are available in rim or disc brake formats. The 35mm wheels weigh a claimed 1,486g (or 1,574g for the disc brake version), while the 65mm version comes in at 1,669g (1,698g for the disc wheels). We’ve selected the 35mm wheels to test as, on paper, they look to offer the best balance of low weight and aerodynamic performance for all-round road riding. If you remember our article on lightweight vs. aero wheels, it’s with a rim depth of around 30mm that aerodynamics begin to play an important role.

The PRCs are tubeless-ready and our wheels are setup with a set of Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres

The last thing to mention is that, like the Mavic Ksyrium Pro UST wheels we showed you last week, these are tubeless-ready. We’ve got the PRC 1400 Spline 35 wheels setup and ready to go with a pair of Schwalbe’s excellent Pro One tubeless tyres.

That’s enough of the tech chat for now. We’ll be fitting these soon to log some test miles. As ever, you’ll see the full review on RCUK.

Something for the weekend showcases our pick of the latest tech to arrive at RoadCyclingUK. You can see more here.