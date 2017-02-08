American Classic Hurricane Tubeless wheelset - review - Road Cycling UK

But there’s nothing to complain about when it comes to riding them on the road. They’re not weighty enough to slow you down, they’re strong enough to withstand sprinting and climbing without flexing against the brake pads and their wide rim beds give wider tyres a profile that provides a smoother ride.
They also have one of the nicest sounding freehubs. Roll along without pedalling and it ticks away with a relatively muted but reassuringly sturdy sound, as opposed to the clattery whirring that comes echoing out of some deep-section wheelsets.
Conclusion
The American Classic Hurricane Tubeless wheels are strong, versatile hoops capable of withstanding the potholes, gravel and general slop covering the singletrack roads between farms on our Bristol test route.
The wide-rim, durable design means they’re likely to stand up to the test of more adventurous cyclo-cross/gravel settings, too, and the 32-spoke pattern ensures they also appeal to heavier riders.
The only thing that’s lacking from the Hurricanes is that feeling of extra momentum that comes with a deeper-profile rim. Other than that, what you’re getting is a strong, comparatively light, well-priced pair of premium wheels that you can run with or without tubes.
Pros
- Sturdy construction for bigger riders and/or adventurous routes
- Exquisite-sounding freehub
- Versatile – can be run with inner tubes or tubeless
Cons
- Shallow profiles lack the feeling of extra momentum that deeper rims provide
Share