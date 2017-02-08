American Classic Hurricane Tubeless wheelset - review - Road Cycling UK

Rock-solid build for rough routes

Aside from the tubeless factor, the other characteristic that bolsters the Hurricane wheels’ credibility for venturing off-road is their sturdy construction. Each of them is built with 32 spokes laced to high-flanged hubs in a three-cross pattern to help spread and withstand the load of the rider and the impacts from the ground.

Given their ‘strongman’ billing and how much extra metal there is in all those spokes, high flanges and the 24mm-deep rims, you might expect the Hurricanes to be a weighty pairing. But they actually do pretty well on the scales – 1,603g for the bare pair (that’s 748g for the front wheel and 855g for the rear without tyres, tubes, quick releases and the cassette).

The 32-spoke pattern (front and rear) backs up the sturdy feeling of the Hurricanes

That’s only 31g more than the Rolf Prima Vigor Alpha wheels, which admittedly have slightly deeper rims (32mm) but a combined total of only 30 spokes (14 front/16 rear).

The Hurricanes are also about £200 cheaper, although their more traditional design might mean they lose out on the head-turning/attention-grabbing front, depending on your taste.

Though the Hurricanes are far from being the most expensive wheels, £590 is still a hefty layout. So the odd grumble is an understandable reaction when people see the price and the conservative design.