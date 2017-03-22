Bell Gage helmet - review - Road Cycling UK

Bell Helmets have, for 62 years, been at the forefront of crash helmet design for a variety of sports. You’ll find them adorned and trusted not only in cycling, but in Formula One, MotoGP, Superbikes, the World Rally Championship, and practically every snowsport too. It’s safe to say they know what they’re doing – an assessment we have no plans on revising after testing the 2016 MIPS-equipped Bell Gage helmet.

The stand-out feature of the Gage is MIPS technology. It stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System, and allows the helmet shell, which bears the brunt of an impact, to move independently around the head, which itself is cradled by the internal structure.

Thankfully, we didn’t end up testing the system for real, but regardless it adds a level of reassurance that the protection on your head is as good as it can be, alongside the usual CE certification.