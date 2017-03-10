A bike fit for speed and adventure: distance rider Mike Hall's Kinesis Racelight GF_Ti V3 for Indy Pac - Road Cycling UK

Yorkshire’s former round-the-world record holder Mike Hall is one of the leading endurance riders heading to Australia to take part in the inaugural India Pacific Wheel Race (Indy Pac).

Starting on March 18, the unsupported 5,300km race will take Hall and his fellow competitors through deserts, vineyards, rolling hills, coastal roads and mountains.

And Hall has called upon British brand Kinesis Bikes to equip him with a machine to offer comfort and aerodynamics for his latest epic challenge.

Mike Hall will take part in the inaugural Indy Pac aboard the Kinesis Racelight Granfondo Ti V3 (pic – Anthony Pease)

Built around the Kinesis Racelight Grandfond Ti V3 frame, the bike features caliper brakes, Reynolds Aero 65 wheels and PRO components and is dressed in Shimano’s flagship Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

“Working with Kinesis means some great options for the road and other adventures, with a real opportunity to feed my ideas and experience into new projects in the future,” he said.

So what does a machine fit for a 5,300km race across Australia, blending comfort and aerodynamics, look like?

Take a closer look in the gallery below…