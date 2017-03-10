A bike fit for speed and adventure: distance rider Mike Hall's Kinesis Racelight GF_Ti V3 for Indy Pac - Road Cycling UK

A bike fit for speed and adventure: distance rider Mike Hall’s Kinesis Racelight GF_Ti V3 for Indy Pac

Yorkshireman heads to Australia on Racelight build aimed to blend comfort and speed for 5,300km unsupported race

Yorkshire’s former round-the-world record holder Mike Hall is one of the leading endurance riders heading to Australia to take part in the inaugural India Pacific Wheel Race (Indy Pac).

Starting on March 18, the unsupported 5,300km race will take Hall and his fellow competitors through deserts, vineyards, rolling hills, coastal roads and mountains.

And Hall has called upon British brand Kinesis Bikes to equip him with a machine to offer comfort and aerodynamics for his latest epic challenge.

Mike Hall will take part in the inaugural Indy Pac aboard the Kinesis Racelight Granfondo Ti V3 (pic – Anthony Pease)

Built around the Kinesis Racelight Grandfond Ti V3 frame, the bike features caliper brakes, Reynolds Aero 65 wheels and PRO components and is dressed in Shimano’s flagship Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

“Working with Kinesis means some great options for the road and other adventures, with a real opportunity to feed my ideas and experience into new projects in the future,” he said.

So what does a machine fit for a 5,300km race across Australia, blending comfort and aerodynamics, look like?

Take a closer look in the gallery below…

Hall will ride the Kinesis Racelight Granfondo Ti V3, specced to provide a blend of comfort and aerodynamics for the 5,300km race. The frame is crafted from AEROgrade brushed titanium, and features a tapered milled head tube and matching full carbon fork. Internal cable routing keeps things tidy - and aero - while curved seatstays, with a 2mm radius, are designed to offer long-distance comfort (pic: Anthony Pease)
Hall, who will wear PEdAL ED clothing for the race - their Natsu bib shorts "are the only bib shorts I have finished an ultra in," he says - has optimised his position to take into account predicted prevailing head winds. PRO components, including his bar extenders, feature up front, while the full Di2 groupset includes the new bar extension shifters - "my favourite feature of Di2" according to Hall, thanks to their flexibility (pic: Anthony Pease)
Hall will roll on Reynolds Aero 65 wheels, wrapped in Panaracer's Race A Evo 3 Tubeless tyres.
The front wheel is built around the newly-revised SP PD-8X Dynamo hub. SP don't hold back on the hyperbole when talking about the hub, calling it the 'acme of perfection'. SP claim it to be the most efficient in its class, alongside the lightest. Decals add a small personal touch for the Yorkshireman's set-up.
Perhaps one of the most important touch points for the long-distance race, Mike has stuck with his tried and tested PRO Falcon saddle. The saddle and frame bags are Apidura and Hall says he will be equipped with a 'small, light but very capable set of Lezyne tools' for the race.
Hall will ride the inaugural Indy Pac from March 18 across Australia. "I wouldn't say my training is unique as such," he says of preparation for the challenge, "but my training doesn't necessarily follow the conventional trends. It's more old-school if anything." He adds: "Curiosity keeps me motivated and I very much like to keep things down to feel," before admitting he has never used a power meter or had a coach. For more information on the race, follow it at www.indianpacificwheelrace.com

