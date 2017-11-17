Twelve of the best cyclo-cross bikes - Road Cycling UK

For many, the coming of winter heralds an end to the road season and a switch to the knobbly tyres, mud, sand, frites and beer of the cyclo-cross scene.

Hard, fast, technical ‘cross racing can help roadies maintain focus and fitness through the off-season, and also improve your bike handling skills too. Plus it’s fun.

A beginner’s guide to cyclo-cross: taking the plunge

And while many ‘cross leagues will allow CX newbies to turn up and race on a mountain bike, a dedicated ‘cross machine will help you get faster and enhance your enjoyment.

There’s a plethora of options out there on the market too, and if you need help buying you can check out our buyer’s guide here. Otherwise, let’s take a close look at a dozen of the best ‘cross bikes on the market for 2017/18…