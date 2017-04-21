Interview: Lizzie Deignan on redemption, marriage and retiring to Yorkshire

Elite athletes are required to state an address where anti-doping testers can find them for one hour each day. On August 20 2015, a UKAD officer sought Deignan at 6am at her team hotel and had asked the receptionist for her room number without stating the reason. When the receptionist refused, he called Deignan’s mobile, but it was on silent as she was asleep. The UKAD officer left without contacting any other members of Deignan’s team (including the mechanics working on bikes outside the hotel) and a missed test was recorded.

When Deignan missed two further tests, she was provisionally suspended on July 11 2016, less than a month before the Olympic road race, but the first strike was ruled out by CAS, with the court ruling in the rider’s favour. The UKAD officer had not done enough to try and locate Deignan.

Life as a professional cyclist – competing more than 50 times a year, in countries across Europe and indeed the globe – is complicated, to say the least. Does the public understand this, I wonder?

“My sport is very different to other sports,” Deignan tells RCUK. “I’m racing so many days a year and I’m travelling all the time, that it’s very different to, say, an athlete who can sometimes compete three or four times a season. I don’t always know where I’m going to be or what I’m going to be doing. I’m a very busy person.”