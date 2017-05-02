Catlike Mixino helmet - review - Road Cycling UK

You’ll probably have spotted this distinctive Catlike Mixino lid on the noggins of Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde in recent years thanks to the Spanish brand’s domestic tie-up with WorldTour team Movistar. With both being climbers-extraordinaire, it’s for the svelteness and ventilation that they choose to don the Mixino in the high season of the Grand Tours.

Sure, aero has its place, but when you’re out on a long, hot ride, it’s maximum ventilation and light weight that’s probably going to win the day over marginal aero gains.

Let’s start with the ventilation, then, which comes via 39 air vents. Yes, you read that right: 39 of them. It’s this that gives the Mixino its distinctive honeycomb looks, and give rise to something call a ‘Dual Flow’ ventilation system which directs air not only over the top of the head and out of the top-rear vent channels, but around the head through the side channels and out the low-rear exhausts.