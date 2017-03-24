Challenge Paris-Roubaix Race 27c clincher tyre - review - Road Cycling UK

The Paris-Roubaix Race is a new addition to the Challenge range and builds on the success of the Italian firm’s line-up of wide and tough tyres named after the Hell of the North.

The Paris-Roubaix has been a popular model for some time and, until now, has been offered in tubular and open tubular formats. We liked the super-supple, 300tpi (threads per inch) open tubular version (made like a tubular tyre but left open, like a clincher) so much that we included it in the 2016 RCUK100.

The only trouble is, it costs a weighty £58 per tyre. Now, however, Challenge have introduced a traditional clincher version bringing the price down to £40 per tyre – still premium, but in line with many other tyres. The clincher has a vulcanised construction, rather than being handmade, like Challenge’s tubular and open tubular tyres.