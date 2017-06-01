Competition: win a Hunt Bike Wheels carbon wheelset of your choice (worth up to £1,099) & £250 of clothing - Road Cycling UK

Competition: win a Hunt Bike Wheels carbon wheelset of your choice (worth up to £1,099) & £250 of clothing

Give you and your bike the ultimate summer makeover

Want to give your bike the ultimate summer upgrade. We’ve teamed up with Hunt Bike Wheels to give you the chance to win a carbon wheelset of your choice – worth up to £1,099. And on top of that, Hunt will throw in £250 of team clothing, so you’ll look the part, too.

Hunt launched in 2015 and have made quite a splash since, offering a range of up-to-date rim and disc brake wheels, designed with the British rider in mind, and at affordable prices.

Hunt’s range of carbon fibre hoops is made up of seven wheelsets, starting at £949 and rising to £1,099. The lightest wheels in the range, the Hunt 30Carbon Aero Disc hoops, weight just 1,338g.

The winner of our competition win be able to take their pick for any of Hunt’s seven carbon wheelsets, plus you’ll be able to kit yourself out in £250 of Hunt team clothing of your choice.

All you need to do to give you and your bike a summer makeover is to enter our competition below.  We’ll pick a winner on June 29. Good luck!

