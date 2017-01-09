Cycliq Fly12 front light with integrated camera - review - Road Cycling UK

The Fly12 is supplied with two mounts: one which fits around the handlebar and can hold the light either above or below the bars, and another which can fit into a regular Garmin mount. I used the unit with both mounts, but spent most of the review using the bar mount with the light hanging underneath the bar. Although the camera worked well regardless of mount and position, each position has its flaws, with above the bar sitting the unit quite high and below the bar hiding the battery indicator, while having it in the Garmin mount means you can’t also use a cycle computer.

That’s the camera covered, then, but of course there’s more to the Fly12 than that. It also provides 400 lumens of light in a number of different sequences, including flashing, solid and intermittent. Four hundred lumens is plenty to keep you seen on the road, but also provides enough illumination to light the way in front of you when riding steadily. Importantly, it also offers enough light to film effectively in the dark, casting enough light to catch important details and reflecting well off signs and number plates.

The Fly12 can be mounted on top of or underneath the handlebar, as well as on a regular Garmin computer mount

In terms of looks, it doesn’t really look like a camera, which some riders will appreciate as cyclists armed with cameras can carry a certain reputation. It’s also a smart-looking unit with brushed aluminium in the centre with hard matte black plastic at either end – but it is big, meaning that although it can certainly sit on top of the bars, it feels better suited to below the bars, purely because of the size. This size, plus the aluminium body, means that it is also quite heavy, coming in at 291g.

Battery life on the unit is relatively good. I generally used the Fly12 on my daily 45-minute commute, with the camera running and the light flashing, and needed to charge it about once a week. Battery life is indicated by both an audible beep (four beeps representing 25 per cent of battery left) and an LED light on the top of the unit. Charging times vary considerably between a wall plug (around three to hour hours) and a laptop (9+ hours), so really you need to go for the former.