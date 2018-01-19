Lezyne Micro Drive 500XL front light - review - Road Cycling UK

Lezyne has used its semi-fixed bracket system here, so while it’s very easy to fit and remove from the bike using the silicone strap, the bracket itself stays fastened to the base of the light unit. This means it takes up more space in your bag or jacket pocket if you end up carrying it about, or when you plug it into a USB port for charging, potentially blocking off another port from use if you have them in a line.

Still, recharge time is excellent, with a full charge from drained taking around three hours – enough to charge up after a short stint in front of your desk, and short enough to get a decent half-charge in around an hour to get you home.

Battery life is indicated via a low-powered LED in the top button, using a traffic light system (and flashing red when the battery is on its last legs). As I mentioned before though, you’ll be forced to use the Economy mode when the battery does get close to running down.

The light has a built-in USB stick for recharging (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

If you press and hold the power button from ‘off’, it shines purple to indicate it’s entered ‘race mode’, which gives you the option to flick between the 500-lumen Overdrive and 75-lumen Economy modes. This takes the hassle out of selecting from multiple settings, or having to cycle through them, and is ideal for any situation you might want simplified functionality, such as a race or night group ride.

Incidentally, to go back to the standard mode, you turn the light off, then switch it back on by pressing and holding the button until it switches on, displaying the standard traffic light system.

Build quality is standard Lezyne fare (that is to say, solid and dependable), and the light looks like a tidy unit when it’s mounted to the bike thanks to its aluminium shell and small size. You can have it in black or silver.

Finally, you also get a reasonable price tag to match its small physical size, at £44.99, which seems to be a good deal. Given you can often find discounts with certain online retailers and in bike shop sales, it’s worth keeping your eye out if you’re after a real bargain.