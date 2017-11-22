Black Friday 2017: 16 of the best road bike bargains - Road Cycling UK

Black Friday is almost upon us, and the biggest cycling retailers are already awash with brilliant bargains – with even more to come on the day itself, November 24.

And with Christmas just around the corner too, now is the time to treat yourself to a new bike with huge discounts available on leading models and specs.

– Black Friday 2017: where to find the best road cycling bargains –

Chain Reaction, Wiggle, Evans, Merlin, Ribble and Rutland Cycling are among the retailers partaking in this year’s Black Friday sales, with bikes from BMC, Cube, GT, Lapierre, Eddy Merckx and NeilPryde among those being offered at heavily discounted prices.

So if you’re after some Black Friday bargains and fancy a new road bike, read on for 16 of the best bike offers.

Let’s kick off with this Ribble R872 because, where most retailers have just slashed prices on existing models, Ribble have gone a step further by putting together their own special edition Black Friday build.

The R872 was beefed up for this year, with comfort enhanced and the stiffness-to-weight improved too and the value-packed rim-brake race bike has remained a popular bike in the Ribble range.

Though Ribble have put together a limited edition build – new Ultegra R8000, Vision Team 30 wheels, ITM Alcor cockpit, Selle Italia saddle and Continental tyres – it remains fully customisable too, so you can get whatever build you desire.

Buy it now: Ribble R872 Ultegra Black Friday, now £1,199 from Ribble Cycles