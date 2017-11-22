Black Friday 2017: 16 of the best road bike bargains - Road Cycling UK

Share

Deals

Black Friday 2017: 16 of the best road bike bargains

Treating yourself to a new bike? Get on these serious Black Friday 2017 savings

Black Friday is almost upon us, and the biggest cycling retailers are already awash with brilliant bargains – with even more to come on the day itself, November 24.

And with Christmas just around the corner too, now is the time to treat yourself to a new bike with huge discounts available on leading models and specs.

– Black Friday 2017: where to find the best road cycling bargains –

Chain Reaction, Wiggle, Evans, Merlin, Ribble and Rutland Cycling are among the retailers partaking in this year’s Black Friday sales, with bikes from BMC, Cube, GT, Lapierre, Eddy Merckx and NeilPryde among those being offered at heavily discounted prices.

So if you’re after some Black Friday bargains and fancy a new road bike, read on for 16 of the best bike offers.

Ribble R872 Ultegra Black Friday – RRP £1,649, now £1,199

Let’s kick off with this Ribble R872 because, where most retailers have just slashed prices on existing models, Ribble have gone a step further by putting together their own special edition Black Friday build.

The R872 was beefed up for this year, with comfort enhanced and the stiffness-to-weight improved too and the value-packed rim-brake race bike has remained a popular bike in the Ribble range.

Though Ribble have put together a limited edition build – new Ultegra R8000, Vision Team 30 wheels, ITM Alcor cockpit, Selle Italia saddle and Continental tyres – it remains fully customisable too, so you can get whatever build you desire.

Buy it now: Ribble R872 Ultegra Black Friday, now £1,199 from Ribble Cycles

Cube Agree C:62 Disc Road Bike – RRP £1,799, now £1,348.99

Cube pitch the Agree as their aero-endurance bike, blending comfort with low weight, disc brakes and versatility.

It’s their mid-level road bike, but we liked it so much to make it an RCUK 100 inductee when it first came out.

Buy it now: Cube Agree C:62 Disc, now £1,348.99 from Chain Reaction Cycles

Lapierre Pulsium 500 Road Bike – RRP £2,099.99, now £1,299.99

Lapierre have updated the Pulsium for 2018, but that does not make the original iteration of the race endurance machine, first launched in 2015, unappealing.

It still offers a compliant ride and boasts some distinctive looks – not least the elastomer connection between the seat and top-tubes, built to absorb and dampen impacts on rough roads.

It’s the French marque’s cobble buster, in short, but handling has not been overlooked either.

Buy it now: Lapierre Pulsium 500, now £1,299.99 from Chain Reaction Cycles

Cube Litening C:62 Pro Road Bike – RRP £2,999, now £2,398.99

The Cube Litening is the German brand’s flagship racing frame and the top-of-the-line C:68 will be ridden by Mark McNally and his Wanty Groupe-Gobert team-mates in 2018.

The C:62 Pro Road uses a lower grade of the black stuff, and slots in a little lower down the line, but make no mistake – with a super-light frame, racy geometry and Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, this is still a bike with racing very much at its heart.

Other features include Fulcrum Racing 55 hoops and Schwalbe One tyres, while internal routing keeps things looking sleek.

Buy it now: Cube Litening C:62 Pro Road, now £2,398.99 from Chain Reaction Cycles

BMC TeamMachine SLR 01 Ultegra – RRP £3,699, now £2,499

The TeamMachine is the long-standing flagship model of the BMC range, and with Tour de France and World Championship wins on its illustrious CV, it is easy to see why.

The pros ride Dura-Ace Di2-equipped versions, of course, but the frame is still superbly-balanced, light and responsive, even if this Ultegra-specced iteration sits bottom of the range.

Pro-level design meets a more than reasonable price thanks to the big Black Friday savings at Evans Cycles.

Buy it now: BMC TeamMachine SLR 01 Ultegra, now £2,499 at Evans Cycles

Cannondale SuperSix Evo Ultegra Disc – RRP £2,799, now £1,999

We’re big fans of the Cannondale SuperSix Evo at RCUK HQ – in fact, we liked it so much, the Evo Ultegra Disc pictured here was an RCUK 100 inductee this year.

So what’s so good about it (besides those stunning looks) then? In short, it is a joy to ride – a seriously impressive all-rounder.

The Ultegra-equipped version is actually the bottom of the range, but performance is still excellent and more than worth its discounted £2,000 pricetag.

Buy it now: Cannondale SuperSix Evo Ultegra Disc, now £1,999 from Evans Cycles

HOY Alto Irpavi .004 – RRP £1,900, now £1,600

Named after the velodrome at which Sir Chris Hoy broke the 500m world record, the Alto Irpavi is his eponymous brand’s lightweight alloy frame.

Stiffness-to-weight was the key agenda when building it, but comfort remains high thanks to the absence of a bridge on the seatstays (no need for one, of course, on a disc-equipped bike) and thin-wall tubing.

The .004 build boasts a Shimano Ultegra groupset and Novatec CXD wheelset wrapped in Continental Grand Sport Race tyres.

Buy it now: HOY Alto Irpavi .004, now £1,600 from Evans Cycles

Vitus Zenium SL Disc (105) – RRP £1,2499.99, now £999.99

The Zenium SL is Vitus’ lightweight alloy frame, crafted from hydroformed 6066-T6 triple-butted aluminium.

Paired with a full-carbon disc-specific fork and thru-axles, comfort is a key buzzword with the bike – the lack of a seatstay bridge helping to smooth out the ride.

The seat tube flares at the bottom bracket junction, meanwhile, increasing stiffness and optimising power transfer and vertical compliance.

Buy it now: Vitus Zenium SL Disc, now £999.99 from Wiggle

NeilPryde Nazare SL (Ultegra) – RRP £2,800, now £1,969.99

We tested this NeilPryde Nazare SL with an Ultegra build earlier this year, discovering an aero bike with a natural taste for speed.

A racy geometry and truncated aero tubing mean the bike’s race-ready intentions are clear from the off – not least when it comes to the own-brand Aeroblade integrated cockpit.

If you’re after a bike built for long days in the saddle, this is not the one for you, but if you want an efficient, stiff, fast race bike for a very reasonable price, get in line.

Buy it now: NeilPryde Nazare SL, now £1,969.99 from Wiggle

Wilier GTR Team Endurance Disc (105) – RRP £2,399, now £1,449.99

Wilier overhauled their GTR range back in 2015, with the Endurance-focused frame featured here among those added to the range.

While the geometry is naturally comfort-focused, however, it is a versatile bike which also boasts light and responsive handling.

An ultra-efficient front end is among the stand-out features, alongside great power transfer, and this iteration comes dressed in Shimano 105.

Buy it now: Wilier GTR Team Endurance Disc, now £1,449.99 from Wiggle

Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra Black Friday – RRP £1,449, now £1,049

The Ribble R872 above is not the only full-build from Ribble to get some special Black Friday treatment, with this Ultegra-specced Sportive Racing also getting a special edition build.

Versatility is at the heart of the Sportive Racing, which is built around a T700/T800 carbon frameset designed to be equally adept at a long sportive or on the amateur racing scene.

This special edition build gets a new Shimano Ultegra R8000 gruppo, a Deda cockpit, Mavic’s Aksium and Yksion wheel/tyre system and a CSN seatpost.

Buy it now: Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra Black Friday, now £1,049 from Ribble Cycles

Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 – RRP £4,098.99, now £2,869.29

With a Giro d’Italia win on its CV in 2017, under Tom Dumoulin, the Giant TCR Advanced continued its reputation as one of the best climber’s bikes out there.

A long-standing favourite, and a trailblazer in many ways, the TCR Advanced comes in a number of builds, with the Pro 0 top of the second tier of models in the line-up.

Compact road geometry meets advanced-grade carbon lay-up, meets an OverDrive 2 steerer and a Variant seatpost, which all adds up to a superb all-rounder.

Buy it now: Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0, now £2,869.29 from Rutland Cycling

GT Grade Carbon 105 – RRP £2,399.99, now £1,349.99

The GT Grade Carbon was somewhat of a trendsetter, becoming a firm ‘road plus’ favourite long before the market exploded to its current levels.

A longer wheelbase and more relaxed geometry are at its heart, while skinny seatstays improve comfort and join the toptube some way from the seattube junction.

The 105-equipped version here is more than £1,000 cheaper in the Black Friday sale than usual too. Bargain.

Buy it now: GT Grade Carbon 105, now £1,349.99 at Rutland Cycling

Mekk Primo 6.6 Carbon – RRP £3,399.99, now £1,999.99

This stunning machine is the Mekk Primo 6.6, and you will not be surprised to learn it’s a no-compromise aero race bike with aerodynamics at its heart.

Rutland are offering the new model year 2018 iteration in their Black Friday sale, dressed in a full Shimano Ultegra groupset.

Aero features include the rear brake caliper sitting just under the frame, internal cable routing and a svelte hour-glass profile to help cut through the air.

Buy it now: Mekk Primo 6.6 Carbon, now £1,999.99 at Rutland Cycling

Eddy Merckx San Remo 76 (frameset) – RRP £2,150, now £575

Fancy putting together your own race bike build? The Eddy Merckx San Remo 76 frameset is in Merlin Cycles’ Black Friday sale.

Striking, boxy tube profiles and oversized chainstays make this an aerodynamic, super-stiff frame, while internal cable routing adds to its aero efficiency.

But then again, would you expect anything else from a bike named after one of pro cycling’s most iconic races, from the eponymous brand of cycling’s greatest ever?

Buy it now: Eddy Merckx San Remo 76 frameset, now £575 from Merlin Cycles

LOOK 765 Ultegra – RRP £2,200, now £1,389

The 765 is LOOK’s endurance offering, entering the market for 2016 and earning a spot in the RCUK 100 that year too.

And that endurance geometry is matched to a more wallet-friendly price (at least compared to the French marque’s top-end racing frames, which have become their staple) to create an ideal accompaniment for long training rides and sportives.

It is relatively lightweight, but features a stiff bottom bracket to keep accelerations sharp and climbing efficient.

Buy it now: LOOK765 Ultegra, now £1,389 from Merlin Cycles

Share

Topics:

Black Friday 2017

Related Articles

Deals

Black Friday 2017: deals from Wiggle, Evans, CRC, Ribble, ProBikeKit & more

After some Black Friday bargains? Here's our round-up of the best road cycling deals...

Black Friday 2017: where to find the best road cycling deals
Deals

Eleven of the best deals on Garmin bike computers

With a new flagship Garmin computer launched at Eurobike, is now the time to shop for deals further down the range?

The best deals on cheap Garmin GPS bike computers
Deals

Eight bargain Castelli clothing deals

The best savings to be had on the iconic Italian brand's apparel

Eight bargain Castelli cycle clothing deals
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production