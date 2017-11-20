Black Friday 2017: the best road cycling deals

Black Friday 2017: where to find the best road cycling deals

After some Black Friday bargains? Here's our round-up of the best road cycling deals...

Black Friday has become firmly entrenched in the build-up to Christmas in the UK, with the concept having arrived from across the pond.

You can find deals galore for one day only – this year on November 24  – and this is the place to check out some of the best road cycling bargains for Black Friday 2017.

We’ll be scouring the web to bring you the best deals from the top cycling retailers, from bikes to kit to rolling stock to must-have accessories.

Read on for some of the best Black Friday road cycling deals, and remember to keep checking back nearer the time as we add more great offers to this page…

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the USA, and since the 1950s has heralded the start of the Christmas shopping season with promotional deals available to mark the day.

Nowadays, however, it is a global phenomenon and, combined with Cyber Monday, is the best day to start looking for some bargain deals.

When is Black Friday 2017?

This year, Black Friday will be on November 24 2017, while Cyber Monday – an additional day of superb online deals – is November 27 2017.

For those looking to plan ahead, Black Friday 2018 will be November 23, and Black Friday 2019 will fall on November 29.

Which cycling retailers will be taking part in Black Friday?

So, where will you be able to find the best road cycling deals on Black Friday 2017? Some of the biggest retailers in the sport will be offering huge discounts on bikes, wheels, apparel and much more.

These are just some of the cycling retailers set to offer Black Friday deals. Check back nearer the time for our round-up of some of the best offers.

Chain Reaction Cycles’ Black Friday 2017 deals

Chain Reaction Cycles kicked off their Black Friday deals at the start of November, with new deals every week in the build-up to the ‘main event’.

Here are our picks of the deals announced so far – and don’t forget to check back every week for the latest and greatest of Chain Reaction Cycles’ Black Friday offers.

Fulcrum Racing 3 Road Wheelset – RRP £479.99, now £297.99

Fulcrum’s mid-range Racing 3 wheelset is a long-standing, and popular upgrade wheel option and has been tried-and-tested at the highest levels of the sport.

An oversized alloy hub body and a milled rim feature on a light and agile wheelset which, for just £297.99, could represent a very smart investment indeed.

Buy it now: Fulcrum Racing 3 Wheelset – RRP £479.99, now £297.99

Prologo Zero-II CPC Tirox Saddle – RRP £164.99, now £99.99

Prologo have borrowed tech from Moto GP and Formula One in the design of the Zero-II CPC Tirox Saddle, with the CPC moniker referring to the patented Connect Power Control – dense bunches of short, suction-cup-like gel polymer tubes.

Prologo claim they dampen road buzz, and in doing so protects the muscles against stress and fatigue, and they have blended it with a TiroX light-alloy steel rail. Using materials also found in aviation and aeronautics, the rails balance weight and strength. Finally, an ergonomic, lighweight design keeps you cool. In short, it’s a saddle which packs in loads of tech and you can have it for less than £100 in Chain Reaction Cycles’ Black Friday sale.

Buy it now: Prologo Zero-II CPC Tirox saddle – RRP £164.99, now £99.99

Cube Agree C:62 road bike – RRP £1,799, now £1,299

A former RCUK 100 inductee, the Cube Agree is the brand’s mid-level road bike.

Pitched as ‘aero endurance’, the Agree blends comfort, low weight, disc brakes and versatility and at the Black Friday discounted price could represent great return for your money.

Buy it now: Cube Agree C:62 road bike – RRP £1,799, now £1,299

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 SPD-SL clipless pedals – RRP £224.99, now £122.99

If it’s not the full bike you’re after, but upgrades instead, then you’re also in luck this week – Shimano’s Dura-Ace R9100 SPD-SL Clipless Pedals are more than £100 cheaper than the RRP at £122.99.

Lighter and wider than the previous range-topping version, and with plenty of stability on offer, if price is the only thing holding you back from the Japanese giants’ top-spec kit then now is the time to buy.

Buy it now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 SPD-SL clipless pedals – RRP £224.99, now £122.99

Zipp SL Sprint Stem – RRP £245, now £139.99

Also reduced by more than £100 is the Zipp SL Sprint Stem, down to £139.99 in this week’s Black Friday deals.

Built to feedback from some of the Grand Tour’s fastest men on two wheels, the unidirectional carbon stem with aluminium faceplate is super-stiff but also light and aerodynamically profiled.

Buy it now: Zipp SL Sprint Stem – RRP £245, now £139.99

Garmin Edge 1000 GPS cycle computer – RRP £499.99, now £274.99

Garmin had a busy summer, with the American tech giants launching a new flagship GPS bike computer – the Edge 1030.

That model superceded the previous flagship Garmin Edge 1000, and that means there are now some superb deals to be found. Remember, it is still a superb GPS bike computer in its own right, with more than enough features and data at your fingertips to justify taking advantage of the current Black Friday bargain price of £274.99.

Buy it now:  Garmin Edge 1000 GPS cycle computer – RRP £499.99, now £274.99

Endura Windchill II Jacket – RRP £89.99, now £44.99

You can also treat yourself to some new garb with this week’s offers too – the Endura Windchill II Jacket is down to £44.99, for example.

The jacket, available in black, hi-viz green, blue or redboasts thermal Roubaix lining under the arms and on the side and back, alongside a waterproof, breathable, stretch front and sleeves. There’s also a dose of reflective features for added safety.

Buy it now: Endura Windchill II Jacket – RRP £89.99, now £44.99

dhb Flashlight Windproof Gloves – RRP £25, now £14.99

With winter upon us, dhb’s hi-vis Flashlight Windproof Gloves are currently yours for £14.99.

Fleece-lined and windproof, these gloves are built for cool, windy days and are easy to spot when signalling thanks to their bright colours and reflective logos.

Buy it now: dhb Flashlight Windproof Gloves – RRP £25, now £14.99

Lapierre Pulsium 500 Road Bike – RRP £2,099.99, now £1,299.99

To kick off Chain Reaction Cycles’ week two deals, the Lapierre Pulsium 500 is available with a whopping £800 discount at £1,299.99.

While the French marque have updated the Pulsium – their race endurance offering – for 2018, the original, first introduced in 2015, still boasts distinctive looks and a compliant ride and, for less than £1,500, it’s well worth taking a look.

Buy it now: Lapierre Pulsium 500 Road Bike – RRP £2,099.99, now £1,299.99

Easton EC90 Aero 55 Road Wheelset (tubular) – RRP £2,199.98, now from £1,099.98

When it first landed a few years ago, Easton’s EC90 Aero 55 wheelset marked the arrival of the world’s first widely-available tubeless carbon clincher. Except with a pricetag in excess of £2,000, widely available did not translate to widely attainable.

Boasting Easton’s Fantom rim tech and Echo hub, Easton call them the carbon hoops to do it all – and with a huge 50 per cent discount in Chain Reaction Cycles’ Black Friday sale, now could be your chance to get your hands on them.

Buy it now: Easton EC90 Aero 55 Road Wheelset (tubular) – RRP £2,199.98, now from £1,099.98

Castelli Perfetto Light 2 SS2017 – RRP £130, now £78

Castelli have changed the game when it comes to weather-resistant racing clothing, and the Perfetto Light 2 jersey is no different. Based on pro feedback, Team Sky’s kit supplier launched the Perfetto to combat milder conditions than the game-changing Gabba, though it still features Gore’s Windstopper fabric on the front, shoulders and sleeves.

It is also windproof and water-resistant, and the original Perfetto Light earned a spot in this year’s RCUK 100 as a result. The Perfetto Light 2 is the next iteration, and is yours for £78 in the Black Friday sales at Chain Reaction.

Buy it now: Castelli Perfetto Light 2 SS2017 – RRP £130, now £78

X-Tools Bike Tool Kit – 37 piece – RRP £69.99, now £34.99

Fancy developing your bike maintenance skills in the new year? Well every good workman needs good tools, and you won’t go too far wrong with the X-Tools Bike Tool Kit.

Containing everything you could conceivably need as a starter pack for your home workshop, the 37-piece set is currently half price at £34.99.

Buy it now: X-Tools Bike Tool Kit – 37 piece – RRP £69.99, now £34.99

Evans Cycles’ Black Friday 2017 deals

Evans Cycles’ have dubbed their Black Friday event “Black Rideday” – see what they did there? With 12 days of deal in all, let’s dive in to see the best of what’s on offer…

Cannondale SuperSix Evo Ultegra Disc – RRP £2,799, now £1,999

The stunning Cannondale SuperSix Evo Ultegra Disc has firmly entrenched itself among our favourite bikes, earning a spot in the 2017 RCUK 100.

And it’s not just about looks – the bike is a joy to ride, and even in this “bottom-of-the-range” Ultegra-equipped iteration we found it to be a seriously impressive all-rounder. And with a Black Friday pricetag of less than £2,000, that’s a deal worth shouting about.

Buy it now: Cannondale SuperSix Evo Ultegra Disc – RRP £2,799, now £1,999

Gore Winstopper Jacket – RRP £124.99, now £74.99

Gore Bike Wear have become a staple of the cycling apparel market, and their Windstopper fabric is used by some of the industry’s biggest players.

That’s a testament to its quality, and the brand’s own Windstopper Jacket would make a stylish, versatile addition to any cycling wardrobe. A polyester exterior is blended with a Windstopper membrane for a functional, no-thrills jacket – now with £50 off in Evans Cycles’ Black Friday sale.

Buy it now: Gore Winstopper Jacket – RRP £124.99, now £74.99

Bell Stratus Helmet, RRP £99.99, now (from) £49.99

The Bell Stratus helmet is, according to the brand, made with the same core design principles as the flagship Zephyr lid, offering all-round road performance at a very reasonable price.

With no small amount of ventilation, but a nod to aero design and the all-new Float Fit system for top comfort and security, for Evans Cycles’ Black Friday price of £49.99, you will struggle to find better value-for-money.

Buy it now: Bell Stratus Helmet, RRP £99.99, now (from) £49.99

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24 wheels – RRP £999.98, now £679.99

Shimano’s Dura-Ace upgrade was accompanied, as ever, by some new hoops being launched too, and the R9100 C24 wheels are the narrowest of the new range, with a 24mm rim depth.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24 carbon laminate clincher wheels

The clinchers are carbon-laminated, as opposed to full carbon, and therefore feature a thin alloy lining for added strength and reliability without a significant weight penalty. We’ve got some in on test now, but in Evans Cycles’ Black Friday deals you can also get your hands on some with a huge £320 off.

Buy it now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24 wheels – RRP £999.98, now £679.99

BMC TeamMachine SLR01 Ultegra – RRP £3,699, now £2,499

BMC’s flagship racing machine, the TeamMachine SLR01, is built for the pro pelotonand has a CV to match – it was Cadel Evans’ Tour de France-winning bike, and Philippe Gilbert’s steed of choice when he was crowned world champion.

The latest iteration is superbly-balanced, light and responsive, and the ‘bottom-of-the-range’ Ultegra-equipped version here [the pros ride Dura-Ace Di2, of course] is reduced by 33 per cent off at Evans Cycles – that’s a big saving on a brilliant bike.

Buy it now: BMC TeamMachine SLR01 Ultegra – RRP £3,699, now £2,499

Specialized Sport Road Shoes – RRP £80, now £48

Specialized’s shoes are used at the highest level by some of the biggest names in pro cycling – the reigning three-time champion of the world, Peter Sagan, for example. But they also cater for the exact opposite end of the road cycling spectrum too.

If you just want a simple pair of road cycling shoes, sharing the Body Geometry ergonomics of Spesh’s top-level cycling kicks, with reflective heel elements and a supple fit offered by the mesh venting in the synthetic upper, then the Specialized Sport Road Shoe is a great option. The velcro-closing shoes are currently available for less than £50 at Evans Cycles. Bargain.

Buy it now:  Specialized Sport Road Shoes – RRP £80, now £48

Cannondale CAADX Tiagra – RRP £1,049, now £799

Winter means it’s cyclo-cross season, and if you’re looking to get into the sport this year – or just fancy a new bike to thrash around on – the Cannondale CAADX Tiagra is a great, all-round entry-level offering.

Cannondale call it their ‘ultimate “race on Sunday, commute on Monday” all-round adventure machine’ thanks to its relatively lightweight frame, and the same handling prowess as the flagship SuperX cross bike. And at £799 is Evans Cycles’ Black Friday sale, you’re certainly getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Buy it now: Cannondale CAADX Tiagra – RRP £1,049, now £799

Altura Night Vision 2 Waterproof Jacket – RRP £99.99, now (from) £49.99

Light, packable, waterproof, windproof, highly-breathable and plenty reflective enough for riding in all light conditions – there’s not a lot more you can ask of a cycling jacket than what the Altura Night Vision 2 delivers.

And even better than that, is you can get it for a penny under £50 in Evans Cycles’ Black Friday sale – making a great value-for-money jacket even better value.

Buy it now: Altura Night Vision 2 Waterproof Jacket – RRP £99.99, now (from) £49.99

ProBikeKit’s Black Friday 2017 deals

ProBikeKit’s Black Friday 2017 deals will go live at midnight on November 24. Check back to see their best offers then.

Tredz’s Black Friday 2017 deals

Tredz have launched their Black Friday deals ahead of the main event, launching a ‘Black Ticket Event’ to pre-empt the day of sales.

Apparel and accessories (and mountain bikes, if you’re a lover of all things two-wheeled) are all up for grabs. Here are some of the highlights.

Endura Retro Cycling Gift Pack – RRP £25.99, now £9.99

Shopping around for Christmas presents? How’s this for the cyclist in your life – particularly if they love throwbacks to the era of casquettes and the good old days.

The Endura Retro Cycling Gift Pack features a twin pack of Endura socks and a Retro Cap – yours for a stocking-filler-friendly £9.99.

Buy it now: Endura Retro Cycling Gift Pack – RRP £25.99, now £9.99

Cannondale Elite 1 Heavy Weight LS Jersey – RRP £99.99, now £49.99

Cannondale’s Elite 1 Heavy Weight LS Jersey is built for speed on the coldest days, thanks to its Aero fleece fabric construction.

Warm, but close fitting for aerodynamic efficiency, when the mercury drops but you have a heavy training ride planned then this could be your friend. And if you want to pair it with the equivalent Thermal Bib Tights, Si Snap tech makes it easy to do so.

Buy it now: Cannondale Elite 1 Heavy Weight LS Jersey – RRP £99.99, now £49.99

Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon Wheelset with Grand Prix 4000 S II Tyres & Tubes – RRP £1,399, now £899

We’ve extolled the virtues of Continental’s Grand Prix 4000 S II tyres in our round-up of Wiggle’s great Black Friday offers below but why stop at just a new set of tyres?

Tredz are offering the full rolling stock enhancement package with this set, which pairs Fulcrum’s Racing Quattro Carbon wheels, boasting trickle-down tech from their pro-level carbon hoops, with the Conti GP 4000S II tyres and tubes. And with £500 off, that all adds up to a sizable saving too.

Buy it now: Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon Wheelset with Grand Prix 4000 S II Tyres & Tubes – RRP £1,399, now £899

Wiggle’s Black Friday 2017 deals

As with Chain Reaction Cycles, Wiggle’s Black Friday deals are running every week, with a new set launched every Thursday.

The deals cover everything from energy tabs to bikes, and several stops in between, so let’s take a closer look at the hottest deals (most recently added first)…

 

GT Grade Carbon 105 adventure bike – RRP £2,399.00, now £1,349.99

The adventure bike market is booming, but the GT Grade Carbon is a tried-and-tested stalwart of the road plus scene, with a longer wheelbase and more relaxed geometry than your standard road bike.

Comfort is further enhanced by skinny, flexible carbon seatstays, which join the toptube quite some way away from the seattube. The 105-level bike is dressed in full Shimano 105 and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, with a Fizik Monte Saddle and Formula/Stans wheelset to finish. And all with a Black Friday discount of more than £1,000.

Buy it now: GT Grade Carbon 105 adventure bike – RRP £2,399.00, now £1,349.99

Fizik Arione R1 saddle (Team Sky edition) – RRP £189.99, now £114.99

Saddle choice comes down to personal preference, of course, but the Fizik Arione is a perch we rated so highly, it earned a spot in this year’s RCUK 100.

Fizik’s Spine Concept means the Arione is best suited to riders with high flexibility and no pelvic rotation when pedalling (like Sir Bradley Wiggins, for example) but if you fit that billing, this is a great deal. We picked the third-tier R3 for the RCUK 100, because it hit the value-for-money sweetspot, but chuck a 39 per cent Black Friday discount in, and the lighter, stiffer R1 is just £114.99.

Buy it now: Fizik Arione R1 saddle (Team Sky edition) – RRP £189.99, now £114.99

SealSkinz Neoprene Halo Overshoes – RRP £40.00, now £20.00

Winter is upon us, and a good pair of overshoes is an absolute must if you want to keep riding through the cold, wet and windy winter conditions.

There are plenty of options out there, but SealSkinz blend a highly-protective neoprene material with built-in HALO tech – a high-vis rear LED to make you easy to spot on the road. It’s a nice little feature, and at half price in Wiggle’s Black Friday sale you can’t really go wrong.

Buy it now: SealSkinz Neoprene Halo Overshoes – RRP £40.00, now £20.00

PowerTap P1 Pedal Powermeter Set – RRP £1,050, now £799.99

First up, is the PowerTap P1 Pedal Powermeter Set, which is available with 23 per cent off for £799.99.

The innovative pedal-based power meter already carried a lower RRP than many rival offerings, and we liked the P1s so much they found a place in the RCUK 100. Now they are even more accessible, with a suitably simple usability to boot.

Buy it now: PowerTap P1 Pedal Powermeter Set – RRP £1,050, now £799.99

Tacx Vortex Smart Turbo Trainer – RRP £399.99, now £307.99

With winter upon us, meanwhile, an indoor trainer will be a valuable companion if you’re struggling to get out on the open road.

And if you’re going to invest, it’s well worth looking into the ever-expanding smart trainer market, where the Tacx Vortex Smart Trainer is one which has caught our eye alreadycurrently down to £307.99 with Wiggle.

Buy it now: Tacx Vortex Smart Turbo Trainer – RRP £399.99, now £307.99

NeilPryde Nazare road bike – RRP £1,650, now £1,099.99

If you’re after a new bike, meanwhile, the Neil Pryde Nazare is just £1,099.99 (down from £1650) in this week’s Wiggle Black Friday deals.

We tested the Ultegra-level version of the bike earlier this year, and were impressed by the sharp handling and racy characteristics, and this is the next version down, dressed in Shimano 105.

Buy it now: NeilPryde Nazare road bike – RRP £1,650, now £1,099.99

Smith Overtake Helmet – RRP £184.99, now (from) £71.99

Another product to have impressed us on review recently is the Smith Overtake Helmet.

An aero helmet at heart, the Overtake also boasts decent ventilation and an innovative safety design. This week’s Wiggle Black Friday deals mean it can be yours from £71.99.

Buy it now: Smith Overtake Helmet – RRP £184.99, now (from) £71.99

Continental Grand Prix tyres – RRP £34.95, now (from) £16.99

A long-standing favourite, Continental’s Grand Prix tyre range are a popular choice as a winter tyre, having been designed as an all-season racing rubber.

Wiggle’s Black Friday deals have the 23c version down from £34.95 to £16.99, but we’d recommend sticking to something a little wider in winter – the 25c version is £21.98 in the sales.

Buy it now: Continental Grand Prix tyres – RRP £34.95, now (from) £16.99

dhb Aeron Carbon Road Shoes – RRP £100, now £78

dhb’s Aeron Carbon Road Shoes are an ideal entry-level offering if you’re after some carbon-soled road cycling shoes which still boast the customary stiffness and lightweight for dancing on the pedals.

And the entry-level price is even more attainable in the Black Friday deals, with a 22 per cent discount taking the sale price to just £78 for the ratchet-closing shoes.

Buy it now: dhb Aeron Carbon Road Shoes – RRP £100, now £78

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 11-speed groupset – RRP £1,874.99, now £1,299.99

Shimano’s new, updated top-tier Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was unveiled before the 2016 Tour de France and hit the shelves earlier this year. Packed with new tech, lighter components and innovative features like an integrated power meter, Synchronized Shifting and disc brakes, we covered all the key details back at the launch.

In short, the Japanese giants took their flagship, pro-level gruppo and completely blew the existing (Grand Tour-winning) system out of the water with improvements and innovations across the board. Top tech does, however, come at a top price – but Wiggle’s Black Friday sales takes the sting out a little – a £500-plus knock-down to £1,299.99.

Buy it now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 11-speed groupset – RRP £1,874.99, now £1,299.99

Michelin Power All Season Tyre – RRP £34.99, now £31.24

After some winter rubber to help see you through whatever the British weather throws at you? Then we’d highly recommend Michelin’s Power All Season tyres.

Launched last year to replace the highly-acclaimed Pro4 range, the Michelin Power range stepped things up a notch and their All Season offering boasts mightily impressive grip, while maintaining a sprightly ride quality.

Buy it now: Michelin Power All Season Tyre – RRP £34.99, now £31.24

Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream – RRP £20.00, now £10.00

And now for something a little different… chamois cream is an overlooked essential when it comes to cycling and Muc-Off’s venture into the personal care market saw them add their own version to the market.

Ideal as a stocking filler if you’re getting your Christmas shopping done early, Wiggle have it on offer at half-price in the Black Friday sale – yours for £10.

Buy it now: Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream – RRP £20.00, now £10.00

Ribble Cycles’ Black Friday 2017 deals

Ribble have started to drip-feed offers from a week before Black Friday, and will keep their deals live until Cyber Monday on November 27.

You can save up to £450 on Ribble’s bikes, while computers, power meters and apparel also come with big savings.

Not all savings will go live at once, but here’s our pick of those that already have…

 

Ribble R872 Ultegra – RRP £1,649, now £1,199

Ribble’s R872 was already a value-packed, rim-brake race bike before they beefed it up for this year, improving stiffness-to-weight and adding more comfort too.

As with all of Ribble’s bikes, it is fully customisable too, but off-the-peg, this Ultegra R8000-equipped Black Friday special edition comes with Vision Team 30 hoops, ITM Alcor cockpit, Selle Italia saddle and Continental tyres, all for less than £1,200.

Buy it now: Ribble R872 Ultegra – RRP £1,649, now £1,199

Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra – RRP £1,449, now £1,049

As the name suggests, the Ribble Sportive Racing is built with versatility at its heart, and is designed to be as at home on a long sportive as it is on the amateur racing scene.

Built around a T700/T800 carbon frameset, the Black Friday special edition features new Shimano Ultegra R8000, Deda cockpit, Mavic’s Aksium and Yksion wheel/tyre system and a CSN seatpost, all adding up to a brilliant value-for-money total of just a fraction over the £1,000 mark.

Buy it now: Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra – RRP £1,449, now £1,049

Garmin Edge 820 GPS Bike Computer – RRP £369.99, now £277.99

If the Garmin Edge 1000 currently on offer at Chain Reaction Cycles (above) is more GPS bike computer than you really need, Ribble might have the answer for you.

The Edge 820 combines most of the functionality of the 1000, with the size of the 520, adding mapping and navigation to a feature=packed little unit that already offers everything from FTP testing to a recovery advisor. With 25 per cent off, it’s currently £277.99 at Ribble Cycles.

Buy it now: Garmin Edge 820 GPS Bike Computer – RRP £369.99, now £277.99

Rutland Cycling’s Black Friday 2017 deals

Rutland Cycling launched their Black Friday deals early in the week, with offers of up to 80 per cent off on apparel and accessories and big discounts on road bikes too.

We’ve picked out some of the best deals below…

Specialized Expert 2017 road shoes – RRP £184.99, now £100

We mentioned above about Specialized’s all-encompassing shoe range, and if the Sport Road shoes are more entry-level than you desire, the Specialized Expert’s may be more to your liking.

Body Geometry ergonomics feature again, but your also get a FACT carbon/composite carbon fibre sole for outstanding power transfer and a BOA IPI Snap closure dial for micro adjusting your fit. Weighing in at 260g (size 42), they are currently a very generous £100 at Rutland Cycling.

Buy it now: Specialized Expert 2017 road shoes – RRP £184.99, now £100

Endura FS260-Pro SL Bib Shorts – RRP £99.99, now £45

Endura’s FS260-Pro SL already represented great value for money, offering three pad widths for a level of semi-customisation that you can’t normally find for less than £100.

Coldblack tech reduces heat build-up, meanwhile, and also offers UPF50 protection, while mesh straps keep things cool. The shorts feature a pre-curved race fit, and are more than half price at Rutland Cycling.

Buy it now: Endura FS260-Pro SL Bib Shorts – RRP £99.99, now £45

Kask Mojito helmet – RRP £109.99, now £69.99

The Kask Mojito was once Team Sky’s lid of choice, and was used by both Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome won their way to Tour de France triumph.

Technology moves on, and the helmet has been superceded in the Kask range, but what was once the height of performance is now a superb value-for-money lid, offering the same pro-level ventilation and low weight as it did for Froome and Wiggins but without the premium price. It’s still such a good option, we had to find a place in this year’s RCUK 100 for it. And with a further £40 off in Rutland’s Black Friday sale, £69.99 represents brilliant value.

Buy it now: Kask Mojito helmet – RRP £109.99, now £69.99

Moon LX 360 Front Light and Ring Rear Light set – RRP £79.99, now £34.99

If you intend riding through winter, a good set of lights are a must and Moon are definitely a brand worth checking out on that front. The set featured here is ideal for commuting, pairing a 360-lumen front light with a COB ring rear light.

They are plenty bright enough to ensure you can see and be seen during the commute, with seven modes in all and a micro USB remote control switch – ideal for using with gloves. The set is just £34.99 in Rutland’s Black Friday sale.

Buy it now: Moon LX 360 Front Light and Ring Rear Light set – RRP £79.99, now £34.99

LOOK Keo Blade Carbon road pedals – RRP £139.99, now £79.99

Another bit of kit to have stood the test of time in the rapidly-changing modern day cycling world, the LOOK Keo Blade pedals was another to earn a place in this year’s RCUK 100, as a value-for-money alternative to the top-level Carbon Ti version we featured in 2016.

The same easy-to-use engagement system is retained – the blade, which LOOK say has three advantages over the spring: firm, secure clippingwith a positive disengagement; aerodynamics and a lightweight construction. Rutland Cycling have them on offer, with cleats, for less than £80.

Buy it now: LOOK Keo Blade Carbon road pedals – RRP £139.99, now £79.99

Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 road bike – RRP £4,098.99, now £2,869.29

How good is Giant’s lightweight climber’s bike, the TCR? Well Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin raced it to victory in May’s Corsa Rosa. How’s that for a testimony? His bike was the SL 0, whereas the Pro 0 here sits top of the second-tier in the TCR line-up.

The TCR is a long-standing icon of the Giant range, and the Advanced Pro 0 boasts Compact Road geometry and advanced-grade carbon composite lay-up for a super-light ride. Add to that an OverDrive 2 steerer tube for precise handling and a Variant seatpost to smooth the ride and you’re looking at a superb all-rounder. Rutland Cycling currently have it for £2,869.29 – that’s serious value for a bike with a (fully justified) £4,000+ RRP.

Buy it now: Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 road bike – RRP £4,098.99, now £2,869.29

Cycle Store’s Black Friday 2017 deals

Check back later for the best Cycle Store Black Friday deals.

Merlin Cycles’ Black Friday 2017 deals

Check back later for Merlin Cycles’ best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday

