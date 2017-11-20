Chain Reaction Cycles’ Black Friday 2017 deals

Chain Reaction Cycles kicked off their Black Friday deals at the start of November, with new deals every week in the build-up to the ‘main event’.

Here are our picks of the deals announced so far – and don’t forget to check back every week for the latest and greatest of Chain Reaction Cycles’ Black Friday offers.

Fulcrum’s mid-range Racing 3 wheelset is a long-standing, and popular upgrade wheel option and has been tried-and-tested at the highest levels of the sport.

An oversized alloy hub body and a milled rim feature on a light and agile wheelset which, for just £297.99, could represent a very smart investment indeed.

Buy it now: Fulcrum Racing 3 Wheelset – RRP £479.99, now £297.99

Prologo have borrowed tech from Moto GP and Formula One in the design of the Zero-II CPC Tirox Saddle, with the CPC moniker referring to the patented Connect Power Control – dense bunches of short, suction-cup-like gel polymer tubes.

Prologo claim they dampen road buzz, and in doing so protects the muscles against stress and fatigue, and they have blended it with a TiroX light-alloy steel rail. Using materials also found in aviation and aeronautics, the rails balance weight and strength. Finally, an ergonomic, lighweight design keeps you cool. In short, it’s a saddle which packs in loads of tech and you can have it for less than £100 in Chain Reaction Cycles’ Black Friday sale.

Buy it now: Prologo Zero-II CPC Tirox saddle – RRP £164.99, now £99.99

A former RCUK 100 inductee, the Cube Agree is the brand’s mid-level road bike.

Pitched as ‘aero endurance’, the Agree blends comfort, low weight, disc brakes and versatility and at the Black Friday discounted price could represent great return for your money.

Buy it now: Cube Agree C:62 road bike – RRP £1,799, now £1,299

If it’s not the full bike you’re after, but upgrades instead, then you’re also in luck this week – Shimano’s Dura-Ace R9100 SPD-SL Clipless Pedals are more than £100 cheaper than the RRP at £122.99.

Lighter and wider than the previous range-topping version, and with plenty of stability on offer, if price is the only thing holding you back from the Japanese giants’ top-spec kit then now is the time to buy.

Buy it now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 SPD-SL clipless pedals – RRP £224.99, now £122.99

Also reduced by more than £100 is the Zipp SL Sprint Stem, down to £139.99 in this week’s Black Friday deals.

Built to feedback from some of the Grand Tour’s fastest men on two wheels, the unidirectional carbon stem with aluminium faceplate is super-stiff but also light and aerodynamically profiled.

Buy it now: Zipp SL Sprint Stem – RRP £245, now £139.99

Garmin had a busy summer, with the American tech giants launching a new flagship GPS bike computer – the Edge 1030.

That model superceded the previous flagship Garmin Edge 1000, and that means there are now some superb deals to be found. Remember, it is still a superb GPS bike computer in its own right, with more than enough features and data at your fingertips to justify taking advantage of the current Black Friday bargain price of £274.99.

Buy it now: Garmin Edge 1000 GPS cycle computer – RRP £499.99, now £274.99

You can also treat yourself to some new garb with this week’s offers too – the Endura Windchill II Jacket is down to £44.99, for example.

The jacket, available in black, hi-viz green, blue or redboasts thermal Roubaix lining under the arms and on the side and back, alongside a waterproof, breathable, stretch front and sleeves. There’s also a dose of reflective features for added safety.

Buy it now: Endura Windchill II Jacket – RRP £89.99, now £44.99

With winter upon us, dhb’s hi-vis Flashlight Windproof Gloves are currently yours for £14.99.

Fleece-lined and windproof, these gloves are built for cool, windy days and are easy to spot when signalling thanks to their bright colours and reflective logos.

Buy it now: dhb Flashlight Windproof Gloves – RRP £25, now £14.99

To kick off Chain Reaction Cycles’ week two deals, the Lapierre Pulsium 500 is available with a whopping £800 discount at £1,299.99.

While the French marque have updated the Pulsium – their race endurance offering – for 2018, the original, first introduced in 2015, still boasts distinctive looks and a compliant ride and, for less than £1,500, it’s well worth taking a look.

Buy it now: Lapierre Pulsium 500 Road Bike – RRP £2,099.99, now £1,299.99

When it first landed a few years ago, Easton’s EC90 Aero 55 wheelset marked the arrival of the world’s first widely-available tubeless carbon clincher. Except with a pricetag in excess of £2,000, widely available did not translate to widely attainable.

Boasting Easton’s Fantom rim tech and Echo hub, Easton call them the carbon hoops to do it all – and with a huge 50 per cent discount in Chain Reaction Cycles’ Black Friday sale, now could be your chance to get your hands on them.

Buy it now: Easton EC90 Aero 55 Road Wheelset (tubular) – RRP £2,199.98, now from £1,099.98

Castelli have changed the game when it comes to weather-resistant racing clothing, and the Perfetto Light 2 jersey is no different. Based on pro feedback, Team Sky’s kit supplier launched the Perfetto to combat milder conditions than the game-changing Gabba, though it still features Gore’s Windstopper fabric on the front, shoulders and sleeves.

It is also windproof and water-resistant, and the original Perfetto Light earned a spot in this year’s RCUK 100 as a result. The Perfetto Light 2 is the next iteration, and is yours for £78 in the Black Friday sales at Chain Reaction.

Buy it now: Castelli Perfetto Light 2 SS2017 – RRP £130, now £78

Fancy developing your bike maintenance skills in the new year? Well every good workman needs good tools, and you won’t go too far wrong with the X-Tools Bike Tool Kit.

Containing everything you could conceivably need as a starter pack for your home workshop, the 37-piece set is currently half price at £34.99.

Buy it now: X-Tools Bike Tool Kit – 37 piece – RRP £69.99, now £34.99