Black Friday 2017: where to find the best deals on turbo trainers - Road Cycling UK

Black Friday 2017: where to find the best deals on turbo trainers

Black Friday 2017: where to find the best deals on turbo trainers

Time to invest in a turbo trainer? Now is a great time with some brilliant Black Friday bargains

As much as we would all love to keep riding through winter, sometimes we just have to accept that – be it because of the winter weather, lack of daylight hours or simply lack of desire – it is not always possible.

That’s where turbo trainers come in, of course, and with plenty on offer in the Black Friday 2017 sales, now is the chance to invest and get yourself winter-ready.

The increasingly popularity of smart turbo trainers – pushed by the rise of Zwift – means plenty of deals to be had in that regard, while those after something a little simpler are also in luck.

We’ve scoured the web for the best Black Friday deals on turbo trainers, and here are our picks…

Elite SuperCrono Mag Force (Volare) Bundle – RRP £224.99, now £109.99

The Elite SuperCrono Mag Force (Volare) bundle is everything you need to see you through a winter on the turbo, with a five-position adjuster that mounts to your handlebars for easy varying of resistance.

The bundle also includes a travel block, sweat net and a 550ml Elite water bottle.

Buy it now: Elite SuperCrono Mag Force (Volare) Bundle, now £109.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles

Tacx Neo Direct Drive Smart Trainer – RRP £1,249.99, now £1,124.99

Tacx are among the market leaders when it comes to smart turbo trainers, and the Neo Direct Drive offers the very best in power and intelligence, as well as being surprisingly quiet.

Up to 2,200w resistance, and realistic simulation of slopes up to 25 per cent gradient makes this one of the best smart turbos on the market.

Buy it now: Tacx Neo Direct Drive Smart Trainer, now £1,124.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles

 

FWE Fluid Turbo Trainer – RRP £149.99, now £89.99

Developed in-house at Evans Cycles, if all you want from your turbo trainer is a stable base for your indoor training, and the added benefits of fluid resistance to adjust to your efforts, then the FWE Fluid could be your best option.

With a sale price of just £89.99, this is a brilliant, no thrills, entry-level option to set you up for winter.

Buy it now: FWE Fluid Turbo Trainer, now £89.99 at Evans Cycles

Kinetic Rock and Roll Smart Control turbo trainer – RRP £749, now £575

Kinetic have taken a unique slant on the smart turbo trainer with the Rock and Roll, which allows you to do exactly that – moving your bike side-to-side for a more realistic ride, and to improve core strength.

It’s still stable, however, with a huge flywheel for a realistic road feel, app-controlled resistance and loads of data to analyse your training.

Buy it now: Kinetic Rock and Roll Smart Control turbo trainer, now £575 at Tredz*

BKool Smart Go trainer – RRP £349.99, now £255.49

BKool’s Smart Go is the brand’s affordable smart turbo trainer, with an RRP of less than £350 and a Black Friday discounted less of nearer £250 at Tredz.

It offers most of the advantages of a smart turbo trainer – ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, a dedicated app, 800 watts resistance and the ability to simulate slopes of up to eight per cent – without the often inhibitive costs attached to smart turbos.

Buy it now: BKool Smart Go trainer, now £255.49 at Tredz*

*Tredz Black Friday sale includes further discounts at checkout, with Spend and Save codes available here

Elite Qubo Digital Wireless Cycle Trainer – RRP £399.95, now £159.95

While nothing like Kinetic’s set-up (see above), the Elite Qubo Digital Wireless Cycle Trainer is another to offer a degree of movement in the frame, helping to replicate the feel of the road.

A wide footprint frame keeps things stable, while an ANT-coded head unit gives you full control from the handlebars, as well as displaying all the data you realistically need to support your training, including targeted heart-rate zones, power, and cadence.

Buy it now: Elite Qubo Digital Wireless Cycle Trainer, now £159.95 at Merlin Cycles

Tacx Vortex Smart trainer – RRP £399.99, now £299.99

The Tacx Vortex Smart is the more affordable option in the Tacx range, compared to the Neo Drive above, but it’s still packed with plenty of smart training features.

Fitted with an electric brake, the Vortex Smart can simulate slopes of up to seven per cent, and comes with pre-installed fitness tests and a free app on iOS and Android.

Buy it now: Tacx Vortex Smart trainer, now £299.99 at Wiggle

