Black Friday 2017: 14 cycle clothing bargains from across the web - Road Cycling UK

Black Friday 2017: 14 cycle clothing bargains from across the web

Deals

Black Friday 2017: 14 cycle clothing bargains from across the web

Now is a great time to top up your cycling wardrobe with these Black Friday deals

If you’re looking to stock up your cycling wardrobe, then Black Friday is a great time to do it with bargain prices on top-notch apparel from the likes of Specialized, Endura, Castelli, Sportful, dhb and more.

We’ve scoured the web for the best Black Friday sales, and we’ve picked out 14 cycling apparel bargains below.

And, that’s not all, follow the links below for our round-up of all the best deals on road bikes, turbo trainers and lights and the best prices from the biggest retailers too.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out those superb sale prices…

dhb Aeron Roubaix Bib Tights – RRP £80, now (from) £48

Part of their hugely impressive Aeron range (which you can see in full here), the dhb Aeron Roubaix bib tights are warm, comfortable and built for winter performance.

An Elastic Interface chamois is at the heart of the bib tights, which as ever hit the value-for-money sweetspot perfectly.

Buy it now: dhb Aeron Roubaix Bib Tights, now (from) £48 at Wiggle

GripGrab RaceThermo Overshoes – RRP £48, now £24

Overshoes are a staple of the winter cycling wardrobe, and these neoprene RaceThermo Overshoes from GripGrab are a great option.

A 2mm waterproof neoprene fabric construction, with Kevlar reinforced zones, will protect your feet on most wet and cold rides.

Buy it now: GripGrab RaceThermo Overshoes, now £24 at Wiggle

Castelli Perfetto Convertible Jacket – RRP £200, now £149.99

Castelli changed the game with their Gabba waterproof range, and the Perfetto has taken it to the next level again.

Team Sky’s kit suppliers call this the ‘jacket that can do it all’, with removable sleeves adding an extra layer of versatility to the aero, breathable and fully-protected (with Gore Windstopper fabric and a water-repellent finish) Perfetto jacket.

Buy it now: Castelli Perfetto Convertible Jacket, now £149.99 at ProBikeKit

Sportful R&D Strato Top – RRP £120, now £89.99

Sportful’s R&D Strato Top is one of the more unusual pieces of kit we’ve tested recently, but it didn’t take long to win us over.

The top is essentially a gilet/jersey combo, but actually it’s a super-breathable, wind-resistant piece of kit in its own right, ideal for cool UK conditions.

Buy it now: Sportful R&D Strato Top, now £89.99 at ProBikeKit

Specialized Sport Road Shoe – RRP £80, now £48

Specialized’s entry-level Sport Road Shoes share the Body Geometry ergonomics of their flagship cycling kicks – as used by Peter Sagan.

The Velcro-closing shoes also offer a supple fit, mesh venting in the upper and reflective heel elements.

Buy it now: Specialized Sport Road Shoe, now £48 at Evans Cycles

Oakley Radar EVPitch sunglasses -RRP £160, now £96

Oakley are a popular choice when it comes to sunglasses in the pro peloton, and the Radar EVPitch ensures a great field of vision thanks to its taller Prizm Road lens.

An O Matter frame and Unobtanium grippers and nosepads promise comfort and security, while ventilation is also top-notch.

Buy it now: Oakley Radar EVPitch sunglasses, now £96 at Evans Cycles

Altura NightVision Commuter LS jersey – RRP £54.99, now £28.99

Altura’s NightVision range is their super-reflective collection of kit, and the Commuter LS jersey is no different – with 360-degree reflectivity for maximum visibility.

It’s not just about reflectives, either, with an ErgoFit fit for comfort and Altura Thermo tech for insulation and warmth.

Buy it now: Altura NightVision Commuter LS jersey, now £28.99 at Tredz

Endura BaaBaa Merino Skip Beanie – RRP £25.99, now £12.99

Versatility is at the heart of Endura’s BaaBaa Merino wool beanie – wear it as a standalone piece, or fit it under your helmet to stay warm on a winter ride.

Merino wool is naturally odour-resistant, alongside being crafted from a ‘silky, itch-free’ blend to keep things comfortable up top.

Buy it now: Endura BaaBaa Merino Skip Beanie, now £12.99 at Tredz

GripGrab Insulator Hi-Vis Winter Gloves – RRP £29.99, now £13.99

What do you want from a pair of winter gloves for cycling? Plenty of insulation – check; breathable – check; reflective for low-light riding – check.

GribGrab’s Insulator Hi-Vis Winter Gloves tick all three boxes, and also boast a sweat wipe, touchscreen compatibility and silicone print for maximum grip.

Buy it now: GripGrab Insulator Hi-Vis Winter Gloves, now £13.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles

Endura WindChill II Jacket – RRP £89.99, now £44.99

Available in black, hi-viz green or red, the Endura WindChill II jacket boasts a thermal Roubaix lining under the arms and on the side and back.

That’s paired with a waterproof, breathable, stretch fabric on the front and sleeves, alongside generous reflective features – so, in short, it’s warm, safe and comfortable. Perfect.

Buy it now: Endura WindChill II Jacket, now £44.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles

Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes – RRP £259.99, now £177

A modern take on the classic lace-up shoes, Giro’s Empire ACC shoes has been a long-standing favourite in their line-up, having been launched in 2013 with pro input.

The new iteration boasts a stiffer Easton EC90 ACC sole, which is paired with an Evofibre upper for a low claimed weight of 215g (size 42.5).

Buy it now: Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes, now £177 at Ribble Cycles

Giro Foray Helmet – RRP £49.99, now £37.98

Giro have lent design inspiration from the flagship Synthe when it comes to the Foray – but it comes at a fraction of the price, and that’s even more the case in the Black Friday sales.

Roc-Loc 5 fitting, 21 vents and in-mould construction add up to a secure, breathable and lightweight lid at a very reasonable price.

Buy it now: Giro Foray Helmet, now £37.98 at Ribble Cycles

Madison RoadRace Apex Jacket – RRP £114.99, now £80.92

Madison’s RoadRace Apex Jacket is an ideal companion for keeping you toasty in the harshest winter riding conditions.

Pro-input has resulted in a jacket boasting a thermal Roubaix panel on the rear, water-resistant and windproof fabric on the front, side and shoulders and a pre-curved shape for comfort.

Buy it now: Madison RoadRace Apex Jacket, now £80.92 on Amazon

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Thermo shoes – RRP £135, now £115

Winter shoes are likely to be high on your agenda if you intend doing some serious riding in the cold and wet of winter.

Mavic’s Ksyrium Pro Thermo shoes boast neoprene knuckle protection and GORE-TEX fabrics to help combat the winter weather, while an Ergo Fit 33 Orthosole keeps things comfortable.

Buy it now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Thermo shoes, now £115 on Amazon

Topics:

Black Friday 2017

