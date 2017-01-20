Fifteen of the best 2017 road bikes for £1,000-£1,500 - Road Cycling UK

The new year is upon us, and in full swing. In fact, due to the quirk of the bike industry sales model, it has been for some time, with the latest 2017 bikes filling websites and stores around the UK from the end of summer 2016.

While many love to peruse over the hyper-machines that cost many thousands of pounds, fitted with the latest and greatest groupsets (see our pick of the best SRAM Red eTap-equipped bikes for 2017 to see what we’re on about), for many of us, those rarefied bikes are a dream.

Instead, the £1,000-£1,500 price bracket offers a much more realistic price bracket, and fortunately there are plenty of exciting bikes that offer great value for money, as well as a taste of high-end componentry teamed with race-ready frames.

We’ve run the rule over the market and selected our top fifteen. As ever, shop around and you may even find them cheaper than their listed RRP.

Boardman Road Pro Carbon (£1,499.99)

Indicative of the current trend towards disc brakes permeating the road bike industry, the Boardman Road Pro Carbon features Shimano RS505 hydraulic stoppers, each with 160mm rotors.

The groupset they’re connected to is a Shimano 105, with the only exception being the FSA Gossamer Pro 52-36t chainset.

The ratios are accessible for most sporty riders, with an 11-28 cassette fitted, and the finishing kit includes Boardman’s own alloy stem and bars, carbon seatpost and Prologo New Nago Evo saddle.

The centerpiece of the bike though is the frame, with a full C7 carbon build throughout, which features a geometry borrowed from the SLR Endurance frameset for all day comfort. It’s a go-anywhere-in-any-conditions all-rounder, weighing in at 8.3kg for a medium size.

Website: Boardman Bikes