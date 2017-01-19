For many, winter means it’s turbo trainer season, when riders choose to stay out of the harsh British winter weather, instead opting to spin away in their living room, garage or shed in order to maintain fitness levels.

Purists will advocate riding outdoors whatever the weather, be it on the road or the cyclo-cross course, but turbo time is a great way to keep your legs ticking over and build up your fitness, without having to commit to hours in the saddle.

But, do you know exactly why you should be using the turbo trainer, or what you could get out of it if you decided to invest in one?

We’ve spoken to two coaches to get their views on why turbo training will benefit all of us, and why you should take it up this winter.