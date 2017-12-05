Sportful Giara Warm Top - review - Road Cycling UK

Breathability is excellent. There are generally two schools of thinking when it comes to winter clothing: keep the wind out or, well, don’t. The benefit of a thermal piece like this is that, while you might not directly block a chilly breeze, you also don’t run the risk of soaking your base layer in sweat and catching a chill on a descent or when riding under less intense effort.

I’ve used this jersey in a range of conditions and it’s worked fantastically well at wicking away moisture, allowing excess heat to move away from the body while still providing pretty good insulation.

The inside of the jersey is made from a brushed thermal fabric (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

The fit of the jersey certainly isn’t aero-specific, but nor does it flap unnecessarily in the wind – it’s cut closed in the right places. I’d described it as ‘fitted’, rather than ‘tight’, and that leaves some breathing room for extra layers underneath… or an extra slice of cake at the mid-winter cafe stop.

The jersey is held in place by a silicone band across the bottom and I found it didn’t ride up at all. In addition there are three good-sized pockets on the back which are big enough for everything I needed on a longer ride, as well as a zipped pocket for valuables on the right-hand pocket.