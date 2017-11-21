Ten minutes with... SRAM CEO Stan Day - Road Cycling UK

You mention problems… in 2013 you had that hydraulic disc brake recall. Did that hit the company’s reputation hard?

Well, first it was really disruptive for our customers who bought the brakes, then it was really disruptive for bike brands that had the brakes installed, it was really disruptive for the dealers, and of course disruptive for us, too. It was just disruptive for everyone.

But, you know, the fact is that we made a mistake. We had to own it, we had to get through it, and those things happen unfortunately. You’ve got to take responsibility for it and we did that. It was painful – It was like going to the dentist and it hurts – like, it really hurts – but you get through it and the next day you’re moving forward.

It was a tricky thing because we discovered the failure when people were riding ‘cross in zero degree fahrenheit [-17.7 degrees celcius]. Those are extreme conditions; not many people ride in those temperatures. The seals and the pistons just froze up and let the fluid pass through.

It was a very unusual situation, but we also realised that this kind of thing could happen occasionally. We didn’t think that was right, so we brought the product back and improved it to get a better product in the field.

Do you think that you’ve managed to rebuild your reputation now, what with the development of the latest hydraulic brakesets?

I think part of it is reputation, but I also think part of it is learning on the engineering side of things. You know, you learn a lot, and our engineers didn’t like what happened. They really dug in and found a better solution, and we’re in a better place as a result. Customers are, too.

The thing is, nobody did it intentionally, so everyone really came together… What was really amazing to me was the process we went through to get the updated product ready. Normally it takes us around 18 months to design and create a product. We didn’t know about the failure until it actually failed [so the redesign was full]. Yet, we managed to get a new design into the field and into production in just six months. It was incredible, amazing, a huge deal.