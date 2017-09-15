Cube launch new NuRoad adventure bikes - Road Cycling UK

Cube is the latest brand to chuck its hat into the adventure bike ring with the launch of the aluminium NuRoad, which the German firm says bridges the gap between road and cyclo-cross.

With a geometry based around Cube’s comfort-focused Attain range, the NuRoad offers clearance for 40mm tyres and mudguards, and features a carbon fork designed to dampen road buzz.

Sizing, meanwhile, is based on Cube’s new Cross Race series (more on that later), apparently offering confidence-inducing handling on rougher terrain, while internal cable routing keeps things looking sleek and, more pertinently, keeps shifting accurate in muddy or gritty conditions, according to Cube. There’s also a replaceable derailleur hanger, to make it easier to swap out in the event of an accident.