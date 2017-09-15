Cube launch new NuRoad adventure bikes - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Cube launch new NuRoad adventure bikes

German brand also introduces C:62 carbon fibre Cross Race series

Cube is the latest brand to chuck its hat into the adventure bike ring with the launch of the aluminium NuRoad, which the German firm says bridges the gap between road and cyclo-cross.

With a geometry based around Cube’s comfort-focused Attain range, the NuRoad offers clearance for 40mm tyres and mudguards, and features a carbon fork designed to dampen road buzz.

Sizing, meanwhile, is based on Cube’s new Cross Race series (more on that later), apparently offering confidence-inducing handling on rougher terrain, while internal cable routing keeps things looking sleek and, more pertinently, keeps shifting accurate in muddy or gritty conditions, according to Cube. There’s also a replaceable derailleur hanger, to make it easier to swap out in the event of an accident.

The Cube NuRoad is the German brand’s answer to the adventure bike (Pic: Cube)

The three strong-range opens with the NuRoad, which features Shimano Tiagra shifting and TRP Road Spire mechanical disc brakes for £999.

Moving up, the mid-range bike is the NuRoad Pro, which swaps in 11-speed Shimano 105 (and hydraulic disc brakes) and makes use of 36mm tyres and an own-brand cockpit. Yours for £1,299.

The range-topping NuRoad Race includes a luggage rack – a clear indicator of where it is aimed (Pic: Cube)

And the range is topped by the NuRoad Race, which includes a ‘dynamo-powered lighting system’ and a luggage rack to appeal to bike tourers. It’s an interesting spec choice, given the ‘Race’ moniker and the fact many tourers and bike-packers are moving towards frame bags, but is a clear indication of the type of rider this bike is aimed at.

The NuRoad Race is fully dressed in Shimano 105 – shifting and hydraulic braking – and carries an RRP of £1,399.

Carbon fibre Cross Race bikes also unveiled

Meanwhile, Cube has also launched the aforementioned Cross Race C:62 series, featuring the brand’s premium blend of carbon fibre.

Alongside the improved carbon construction – C:62 being the same as that used in Cube’s flagship road bikes – the German brand has also routed the cables internally via the headtube, as opposed to the downtube.

Cube’s Cross Race Series is made from the brand’s lightweight C:62 carbon-fibre blend (Pic: Cube)

Alongside cleaner looks, this apparently means less reinforcement is needed in the downtube and therefore brings the weight down.

The Cube C:62 Cross Race Pro, featuring Shimano Ultegra with Mavic Aksium Allroad Disc wheels and Schwalbe X-One Kevlar tyres, is the first bike in the three-strong range, and will cost £2,199.

The range-topping Cube Cross Race C:62 SLT features Shimano Ultegra Di2 shifting and a carbon wheelset (Pic: Cube)

The Cube Cross Race C:62 SL features SRAM Force 1 and CX1 hydraulic discs, alongside Newmen components, including the  carbon cockpit and Evolution SL R.32 alloy disc wheels. Yours for £2,499.

Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8070 groupset first ride review

And, finally, the range is topped by the Cube Cross Race C:62 SLT, which swaps in a carbon wheelset and Shimano’s updated Di2 transmission and hydraulic disc brakes for £3,799 RRP.

Website: Cube

Cube NuRoad BlacknRed, adventure bike, 2018
Cube NuRoad Pro, adventure bike, 2018
Cube NuRoad Race, adventure bike, 2018
Cube NuRoad, 2018, pic - Cube
Cube NuRoad, 2018, pic - Cube
Cube NuRoad, pic - Cube
Cube Cross Race Series
Cube Cross Race Series
Cube Cross Race Series

