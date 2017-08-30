Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8070 disc brake groupset - first ride review - Road Cycling UK

Refined race-ready shifting

Setting out from the hotel in Au, our route almost immediately veers off the road and onto the quieter bike paths found all across Austria. The levers feel immediately familiar and easy to hold, not surprising given the likeness to the Dura-Ace design we’ve now had some time to get to grips with. The groupset, by the way, is fitted to a Specialized S-Works Venge Disc and we’ve got a full day of riding ahead of us.

We emerge onto the open road after and soon turn off towards a small local climb that slaps us in the face as soon as we roll to its base. Up and up it rears to an initial steep gradient of around 15 per cent, and with Ultegra set up in manual mode (rather than the Semi-Synchro of Full Synchro options that automatically actuate rear and front shifts respectively, I’m in full control of the derailleurs and well-placed to test the more powerful motors R8070 has received over the previous 6850 Di2 group.

Waiting a touch too long to shift, I press the textured button and the chain flicks down onto the small ring with an assured whir from the front derailleur. The new Ultegra buttons now have a more positive ‘click’ to them, another feature ported over from Dura-Ace and somewhat addressing one of the main criticisms of Shimano’s electronic groupsets.

Shifting has been refined on the new Ultegra groupset (Pic: Shimano)

Challenging the groupset further when the gradient eases, I shift up to the big ring once more under significant load, and the chain engages and grip onto the teeth smoothly and effortlessly, while I then place the system under further strain by holding the rear shifter down, asking it to move up the cassette to compensate at the same time.

There’s a tiny, almost imperceptible pause as the system gets to work, but the experience is smooth and as effective as can be hoped for – arguably quicker than when the Semi-Synchro mode is switched on so the groupset can perform this task on its own. However, shifting this way is slightly more hazardous when you consider Semi-Synchro moves the rear derailleur marginally after the front so that the chain is put under less stress, reducing chances of shipping said chain. Nevertheless, it’s a resounding pass from the outset for loaded shifting.