Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8070 disc brake groupset - first ride review - Road Cycling UK

“This is genuinely the closest to Dura-Ace performance we’ve ever come with Ultegra,” says Tim Gerrits, Shimano product manager.
Set among the Austrian Alps is a town called Au, where we’ve come to find out more about Shimano’s Ultegra R8000 groupset series and, more specifically, the all-singing, Di2 Disc R8070 version. Shimano announced details of the latest Ultegra in June.
For all intents and purposes, under the hood, the new Ultegra is packed with Dura-Ace technology. It heralds a more integrated approach towards product development for Shimano and Gerrits is effusive in his praise of the new Ultegra.
And well he might be, because once he gets going on the details, it’s clear that the trickle-down concept Shimano helped pioneer has itself received a shot in the arm.
No longer is tech simply transferred over from groupsets higher up the food chain, with tweaks to increase affordability; Gerrits says Dura-Ace and Ultegra are now designed together – something which becomes wholly apparent over the course of two days of riding.
