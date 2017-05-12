Feast your eyes on this! Wilier give Cento10 Air a makeover with iconic ramato finish - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Feast your eyes on this! Wilier give Cento10 Air a makeover with iconic ramato finish

Italian firm's latest aero bike goes back to the future with traditional ramato finish

Every so often a bike comes along that is simply jaw-dropping – and here’s the latest. Wilier have given the Cento10 Air a makeover based on the Italian firm’s historic ramato finish.

The Cento10 Air Ramato is a blend of old and new, combining Wilier’s latest race bike with the iconic mirrored copper finish first seen on Wilier bikes back in the 1940s.

We’ll take two…

Wilier reintroduced the ramato finish – ‘cromovelato ramato’ is ‘copper-plated’ in Italian – on the steel Superleggera last year, harking back to bygone era, but the Cento10 Air is dripping in the latest technology.

In fact, it’s one of our favourite bikes of the year, delivering a scintillating and lightning fast ride, backed up good levels of race comfort and capacity for 28mm tyres. Wilier have also designed an integrated handlebar, called the Alabarda, for the Cento10 Air, while the claimed frame weight remains relatively low at 990g.

Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato

It’s a bike fit for the highest level, even in the ramato finish. This isn’t a bike purely for the showroom, with flamboyant Italian Filippo Pozzato, who rides for the Wilier Triestina–Selle Italia, using the Cento10 Air Ramato at the Giro d’Italia.

“Bringing the ramato finish to the Cento10 Air completes the circle for Wilier, who use their 110 years of racing heritage as the backbone for each successive innovation,” say Wilier.

Filippo Pozzato is using the Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato at the Giro d’Italia (Pic: Sirotti)

“The gleaming copper finish on the new Cento10 Air is a direct connection between modern racing bicycles and the skilled craftsmen who brought the original ramato bicycle to life.”

We’ll leave you to feast your eyes on the photo gallery below.

Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato
Wilier Cento10 Air Ramato

