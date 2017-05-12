Feast your eyes on this! Wilier give Cento10 Air a makeover with iconic ramato finish

Every so often a bike comes along that is simply jaw-dropping – and here’s the latest. Wilier have given the Cento10 Air a makeover based on the Italian firm’s historic ramato finish.

The Cento10 Air Ramato is a blend of old and new, combining Wilier’s latest race bike with the iconic mirrored copper finish first seen on Wilier bikes back in the 1940s.

We’ll take two…

Wilier reintroduced the ramato finish – ‘cromovelato ramato’ is ‘copper-plated’ in Italian – on the steel Superleggera last year, harking back to bygone era, but the Cento10 Air is dripping in the latest technology.

In fact, it’s one of our favourite bikes of the year, delivering a scintillating and lightning fast ride, backed up good levels of race comfort and capacity for 28mm tyres. Wilier have also designed an integrated handlebar, called the Alabarda, for the Cento10 Air, while the claimed frame weight remains relatively low at 990g.