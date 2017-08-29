Genesis reveal 2018 Croix de Fer, CDA and Vagabond ahead of full September launch - Road Cycling UK

Genesis reveal 2018 Croix de Fer, CDA and Vagabond ahead of full September launch
Fresh lick of paint for Croix de Fer adventure bike and new specs for other key models
British brand Genesis has pulled back the covers on selected model year 2018 bikes ahead of next month’s full range announcement.
They include fresh looks for the standard-setting Croix de Fer adventure bike and colour and spec updates to some of Genesis’ other key core models.
We will, of course, cover the full range when it is launched but, to whet your whistle, here’s a quick look at some of the updated models.
Genesis Croix de Fer: same winning formula, fresh lick of paint
The super-versatile Genesis Croix de Fer has been a key part of the line-up for more than a decade now, “thrashing around off-road before gravel bikes were cool,” as the brand puts it.
As a result, after years of refinement to land with the current get-up, the spec will be unchanged for 2018.
The Croix de Fer 20 (Shimano Tiagra, £1,299.99) and 30 (Shimano 105, £1,799.99) are both built around a Reynolds 725 steel frameset, while the 10 (Shimano Sora, £999.99) uses Genesis’ own-brand Mjolnir steel.
There’s also a head-turning titanium version (Shimano 105, £3,499.99) and every model in the range has a fresh paintjob for the 2018 model year.
Genesis CDA: new Clement tyres for off-road flexibility
The Genesis CDA is also in the adventure line-up, with stacks of tyre clearance and disc brakes making it a willing companion when the going gets rough and tough.
Available in two versions, the CDA 20 uses a Shimano Sora groupset and the CDA 10 makes use of the Japanese firm’s eight-speed Claris gruppo.
They both, therefore, stick below the £1,000 mark, with the CDA 20 costing £949.99 and CDA 10 another £100 cheaper.
And they remain below that price-point despite a little upgrade when it comes to their boots – both now roll on Clement’s X’Plor 40c tyres to enhance off-road performance.
Genesis Vagabond, Day One and Flyer: new specs and fresh looks
Elsewhere in the range, Genesis has revealed the Vagabond will come as a new purple frameset in 2018, priced at £449.99.
For those unfamiliar with the bike, Genesis sums it up like this: “Whether you call it Monstercross, Frankenbike or the result of a passionate night between a road and mountain bike, one thing is for sure: the Vagabond is a bike like no other.”
It boasts a huge range of gearing and tons of tyre clearance to ensure ‘the only limit when you’re riding the Vagabond is your imagination’. The complete bike costs £1,099.99.
Also getting a new lick of paint for 2018 is the Day One 10, Genesis’ entry-level commuting bike.
Designed with simplicity in mind, the Day One 10 is built around a steel Mjolnir frame and a single-speed drivetrain and, new for 2018, comes in this stylish blue colourway. Yours for £699.99.
And while we’re talking single-speed, the updated Genesis Flyer is sure to turn heads too.
The £749.99 machine now boasts Clement Strada LGG tan wall tyres which, blended with the ‘Tarka Green’ colourway produces a bike which screams old school cool.
We’ll bring you more news on the 2018 Genesis range when it arrived.
