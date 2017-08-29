Genesis reveal 2018 Croix de Fer, CDA and Vagabond ahead of full September launch - Road Cycling UK

Genesis Vagabond, Day One and Flyer: new specs and fresh looks

Elsewhere in the range, Genesis has revealed the Vagabond will come as a new purple frameset in 2018, priced at £449.99.

For those unfamiliar with the bike, Genesis sums it up like this: “Whether you call it Monstercross, Frankenbike or the result of a passionate night between a road and mountain bike, one thing is for sure: the Vagabond is a bike like no other.”

The eye-catching ‘Monstercross’, the Genesis Vagabond, is also available as a purple frameset for 2018 (Pic: Genesis)

It boasts a huge range of gearing and tons of tyre clearance to ensure ‘the only limit when you’re riding the Vagabond is your imagination’. The complete bike costs £1,099.99.

Also getting a new lick of paint for 2018 is the Day One 10, Genesis’ entry-level commuting bike.

The entry-level Genesis Day One 10 commuter bike now boasts a blue colourway (Pic: Genesis)

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Day One 10 is built around a steel Mjolnir frame and a single-speed drivetrain and, new for 2018, comes in this stylish blue colourway. Yours for £699.99.

And while we’re talking single-speed, the updated Genesis Flyer is sure to turn heads too.

Old school cool: the Genesis Flyer for 2018 (Pic: Genesis)

The £749.99 machine now boasts Clement Strada LGG tan wall tyres which, blended with the ‘Tarka Green’ colourway produces a bike which screams old school cool.

We’ll bring you more news on the 2018 Genesis range when it arrived.

Website: Genesis Bikes