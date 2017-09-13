Genesis reveal Fugio 'road plus' bike with 50c tyres and Volare Disc frameset - Road Cycling UK

Genesis will offer the Volare as a Reynolds 931 stainless frame in 2018, alongside a more affordable Reynolds 853 option. And, crucially, both will be available in disc brake versions for the first time. The frame uses flat-mount disc brakes and details include a BB86 press-fit bottom bracket, 27.2mm seatpost, tapered headtube, external cable routing and a carbon fork. The 931 frame we saw in Milton Keynes was beautifully finished, with near-invisible welds and intricate detailing.

The frame will be available in Reynolds 931 or Reynolds 853 tubing

Volare 931 Disc: £2,199.99

Volare 931: £1,799.99

Volare 853 Disc: £1,199.99

Volare 853: £999.99

Fugio ‘road plus’ beast built for adventure

The Fugio, meanwhile, is a very different beast. Cast your mind back to February and it’s the bike we showed you as a prototype – and this is the finished machine.

The Fugio is Genesis’ new ‘road plus’ bike

The Fugio has existed as a name in the Genesis range since 2013, when it first appeared as a cyclo-cross race bike, but this latest incarnation is completely new. But what the hell is it? Well, it draws inspiration from across the Genesis range, from the Equilibrium Disc year-round road bike to the Tarn hardtail mountain bike. Here’s Genesis’ take:

“What do you get if you mix a dash of Equilibrium Disc, a dollop of Croix de Fer, a sprinkle of Tarn and a pinch of CDA? The Fugio, that’s what. It’s a road plus monster that takes something from all of the above and adds in a set of 650b wheels and Clement 50c tyres to create a drop bar bike that’s ready for anything and packed with all the latest tech.”