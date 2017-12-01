Otherwise, the Definition2 is typical Mason, with plenty of neat design flourishes across the frame – it’s very easy on the eye and is available in three colours (‘shutter black’, ‘lens blue’ and the ‘element grey’ finish of our test bike).

We’ve had the chance to take the Definition2 out for two short rides since it arrived, totaling just under three hours, and two things immediately stand out. First, the ride quality is sublime – it remains connected with the road while still offering feedback to the rider. Now, our test bike has plush 30mm Schwalbe G-One Speed tyres fitted to the Mason x Hunt 4Season Disc wheels so that will have a big impact, but it’s a positive start. We’ve also got a set of Hunt 50Carbon Aero Disc wheels to slot into the Definition2 and will wrap those in racier rubber to see how it responds.

Beyond the ride quality, the geometry is immediately likeable. I didn’t swing a leg over the original Definition but this second generation machine feels instantly familiar, like an old friend along for the ride. It has a reassuring stability while retaining a sense of agility when out of the saddle. More riding will see how the Definition2 stands up to sterner tests.

We’ve touched on the spec but our Definition2 comes with a SRAM Rival 1 groupset and the American firm’s hydraulic disc brakes. The 46-tooth chainring is paired with an 11-42t chainring, giving a climbing gear slightly easier than a compact 34-tooth chainring with a 28-tooth sprocket. The carbon Mason-branded seatpost is topped with a Fabric Scoop saddle and the cockpit sports aluminium Deda Zero 1 finishing kit.

The Definition2 is available as a frameset for £1,150 or Mason offer the frameset in three builds, with Shimano 105 (£2,740), Shimano Ultegra (£3,130), Shimano Ultegra Di2 (£3,995) and Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 (£4.995).

That’s it for now, we’ll be logging more miles on the Definition2 over the weekend and the weeks to come. Full review to come on RCUK.

Website: Mason Progressive Cycles

Something for the weekend showcases our pick of the latest tech to arrive at RoadCyclingUK. You can see more here.