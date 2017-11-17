When you’ve got a winning formula, it’s a bold move to change it. That was what occurred to me when I’d heard the news that Specialized had effectively given the Allez, its popular entry-level alloy race bike, a heart transplant by redesigning the geometry.

Gone is the race layout that had embodied the old Allez (unless you go with the Sprint version, now its own dedicated crit race bike), and in comes a more relaxed geometry for the new 2018 machine we’ve just received to test.

Fundamentally, that results in a longer wheelbase combined with a taller headtube that should, in the first instance, make handling more predictable, and in the latter provide an overall position that feels more accessible to the type of rider the Allez is aimed at.