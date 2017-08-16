Motorola's new 61g VerveCam+ action cam offers live streaming - Road Cycling UK

Share

Gear News

Motorola’s new 61g VerveCam+ action cam offers live streaming

Ninety minutes of HD footage can be broadcast direct to YouTube

Motorola has joined the growing number of tech firms to launch an action cam by introducing the VerveCam+, with the 61g camera offering live streaming.

The high-definition camera is capable of streaming 90 minutes of video (2.5k @ 30fps) to YouTube via built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, while a microSD card (up to 32gb capacity) can also store footage. The camera itself is water resistant and comes with a waterproof case rated up to 25m.

Motorola’s new action cam weighs just 61g

Other features include a 138˚ wide angle lens and video stabiliser, as well as the ability to take a time-lapse photo (between five and 60 minutes). Videos can be enhanced by adding filters.

The unit is Android and iOS compatible, so you can use your smartphone to view and record footage, while a range of mounts will also be available, including a helmet mount and bike mount.

The Motorola VerveCam+ is available now for £149.99 with a waterproof case, belt clip and tripod mount. The accessory action pack (which includes the helmet and bike mounts) costs an additional £39.99.

Share

Topics:

Motorola

Related Articles

Gear News

Canyon introduce first carbon fibre cyclo-cross race frame, the 940g Inflite CF SLX

Distinctive kinked toptube said to increase shouldering clearance on Canyon's all-new cyclo-cross race bike

Canyon introduce first carbon fibre cyclo-cross race frame, the 940g Inflite CF SLX
Gear News

Titici launches in UK with five-strong range of Italian-made custom frames

Initial line-up includes road, road disc and gravel bikes

Titici launches in UK with five-strong range of Italian-made custom frames
Gear News

Rapha sold to Walmart heirs for £200m

RZC Investments take majority stake in London-based lifestyle brand

Rapha sold to Walmart heirs for £200m
Gear News

Merida issues urgent recall for 2017 Scultura CF2 forks

An 'irregularity in the production process' could cause structural failure on certain model year 2017 forks

Merida issues urgent recall for 2017 Scultura CF2 forks
Gear News

Specialized reveal mid-range Torch shoes, available from £80 to £200

All-new Torch 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 shoes sit below the top-end S-Works 6 and Sub 6 models

Specialized reveal mid-range Torch shoes, available from £80 to £200
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production