Motorola has joined the growing number of tech firms to launch an action cam by introducing the VerveCam+, with the 61g camera offering live streaming.

The high-definition camera is capable of streaming 90 minutes of video (2.5k @ 30fps) to YouTube via built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, while a microSD card (up to 32gb capacity) can also store footage. The camera itself is water resistant and comes with a waterproof case rated up to 25m.

Motorola’s new action cam weighs just 61g

Other features include a 138˚ wide angle lens and video stabiliser, as well as the ability to take a time-lapse photo (between five and 60 minutes). Videos can be enhanced by adding filters.

The unit is Android and iOS compatible, so you can use your smartphone to view and record footage, while a range of mounts will also be available, including a helmet mount and bike mount.

The Motorola VerveCam+ is available now for £149.99 with a waterproof case, belt clip and tripod mount. The accessory action pack (which includes the helmet and bike mounts) costs an additional £39.99.