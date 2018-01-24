Orro launches Venturi aero bike with disc brakes and 28mm tyres - Road Cycling UK

Orro launches Venturi aero bike with disc brakes and 28mm tyres

Sussex-based brand's latest aero machine starts at £2,599 with Shimano Ultegra

Orro Bikes has added a disc-equipped aero machine to its line-up with the launch of the Venturi. The Sussex-based brand’s ‘most ambitious project yet’ is also optimised for 28mm tyres – ‘this is a bike that encourages you to ride fast but lets you cruise in comfort,’ according to Orro – and three builds will be available from £2,599 to £5,499.

We spotted the Venturi at the industry-only Core Bike Show and the aero machine joins the Gold at the head of Orro’s road line-up. The Gold, which was included in the 2017 RCUK 100, is a lightweight all-rounder aimed at the gran fondo market but Orro wanted something a little more cutting edge for its latest launch and the Venturi, which has been in development for 18 months, is the result.

The Orro Venturi is a disc-equipped aero bike with 28mm tyres (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

While Orro initially toyed with the idea of producing both a rim brake and disc brake version of the bike, the finished product is very much disc only. Not only that, but it’s specced with 28mm tyres out of the box.

It was only a few years ago that road riders made the switch from 23s to 25s but the Venturi is the latest 2018 aero bike to utilise even wider rubber, alongside the likes of the Scott Foil Disc and 3T Strada. The Venturi’s front mech hanger is also removable, in case you want to run a single-ring drivetrain like the Strada.

“The Venturi fully realises the benefits of wider tyres on road bikes,” says Orro. “Wider tyres allow lower pressures, improving grip and decreasing rolling resistance. Importantly, they also allow us to decrease free space between the frame and wheels, improving the air flow.”

The Venturi will be available in three specs, with Shimano Ultegra, Ultegra Di2 and Dura-Ace Di2 (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

Like the Gold, the Venturi utilises spread tow carbon fibre from British specialists Sigmatex, with the idea to reduce weight and increase stiffness. “This specially designed carbon fabric uses unidirectional spread tow tapes which allow for a greater number of fibres in a smaller space,” says Orro. Claimed frame weight is 985g, which is light for an aero-optimised, disc-specific chassis.

Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

The Venturi will be available in three specifications, starting with a Shimano Ultegra mechanical build for £2,599.99. For your money you also get Shimano’s latest Ultegra R8070 hydraulic disc brakes, Fulcrum Racing 400 DB wheels and Prologo and Deda finishing kit.

If you want electronic shifting, there’s a Shimano Ultegra Di2 bike for £3,299.99, while a flagship model with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 wheels will be available in limited numbers for £5,499.99.

Orro is expecting to take delivery of size medium bikes in the next two weeks, with remaining sizes slated to land by the end of March. The frame will be available in three colours: blue/white, white/red and black/gold – check out all three colour options in the photo gallery below.

Website: Orro Bikes

Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero disc bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero disc bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero disc bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero disc bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero disc bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero disc bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero disc bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero disc bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Core Bike Show 2018, Orro Venturi aero disc bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

