Orro launches Venturi aero bike with disc brakes and 28mm tyres - Road Cycling UK

Orro Bikes has added a disc-equipped aero machine to its line-up with the launch of the Venturi. The Sussex-based brand’s ‘most ambitious project yet’ is also optimised for 28mm tyres – ‘this is a bike that encourages you to ride fast but lets you cruise in comfort,’ according to Orro – and three builds will be available from £2,599 to £5,499.

We spotted the Venturi at the industry-only Core Bike Show and the aero machine joins the Gold at the head of Orro’s road line-up. The Gold, which was included in the 2017 RCUK 100, is a lightweight all-rounder aimed at the gran fondo market but Orro wanted something a little more cutting edge for its latest launch and the Venturi, which has been in development for 18 months, is the result.