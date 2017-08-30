Scott launch new Foil Disc aero bike - Road Cycling UK

Trade Shows

Scott launch new Foil Disc aero bike

Addict range also updated for 2018

Scott have launched a new Foil Disc aero road bike, spotted at Eurobike in Friedrichshafen.

The frame itself looks remarkably similar to its rim brake cousin, except Scott says the front fork has been completely redeveloped to take into account the unique demands of disc brakes.

As a result, you’ll now find extra material to balance out the asymmetrical braking forces, while Scott have also introduced a new narrower profile and a one-piece design around the front caliper to smooth airflow over the component.

A smaller counterpart on the other side helps keep airflow not only controlled in tandem with smart internal cable routing, but also balanced as it passes over the frame.

Scott used Eurobike to lift the covers on the new Scott Foil Disc for 2018

This innovation has been made possible thanks to this season’s new directive from the UCI that relaxed the 3:1 rule previously governing aero tube profiles, and is said to give a 0.5 watt improvement when travelling at 40km/h. Talk about ‘marginal gains’.

The forks and smoothed rear dropouts feature DT Swiss’ well-regarded RWS thru-axle standard, while the lack of rim brake calipers literally opens up the possibility of running 30c tyres (it’ll come fitted with 28c rubber as standard), which puts the Foil in gravel bike-worrying territory, while potentially making aero bike performance the most comfortable it’s ever been.

Downstairs, there’s also the PF86 bottom bracket that the rim brake version uses, and the geometry of the bike is unchanged from the rim brake version.

However, like the forks, the brake side rear chainstay has seen a necessary rethink that has resulted in a squarer, chunkier look in order to absorb the forces from the rear caliper.

The new bike looks similiar to its rim brake equivalent at first glance, but boasts a narrow profile and extra material to counter the asymmetrical braking forces

All of this comes at a cost of only 40g over the high-end HMX rim brake frame (985g in a 56cm), and the bike now features ‘2in1’ cable routing so if you’re given to a spot of bike tweaking/upgrading, you can go to a mechanical or electronic groupset with minimal fuss.

Scott Foil Disc, 2018, Eurobike, pic - Ashley Quinlan-Factory Media
Scott Foil Disc, 2018, Eurobike, pic - Ashley Quinlan-Factory Media
Scott Foil Disc, 2018, Eurobike, pic - Ashley Quinlan-Factory Media

Updated Addict range

Eurobike has also given us the chance to have a look at the new Addict range, headlined by the Addict RC Disc.

‘RC’ stands for Race Concept, while there’s a plain Addict that replaces the Solace and CR1 endurance bikes in the range, and ‘Gravel’ and ‘CX’ versions that cater for those sectors of the market.

The geometries are different, with the plain Addict featuring an 8mm shorter reach and 23mm stack height bump over the racy RC in a medium size frame, while the actual construction features just three pieces, instead of the more expensive seven-piece construction in the RC.

Scott’s new Addict range is headlined by the RC Disc

Nevertheless, the frame (regardless of whether you go for the rim or disc brake version) is in the sub-1kg category.

However, the Addict RC frame is impressive in that it’s just 60g heavier per frame over the HMX rim brake version while it, like the Foil Disc, features 12mm thru-axles and the ‘2in1’ compatible cable routing.

Scott Addict Disc RC, 2018, Eurobike, pic - Ashley Quinlan-Factory Media

