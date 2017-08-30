Scott launch new Foil Disc aero bike - Road Cycling UK

Scott have launched a new Foil Disc aero road bike, spotted at Eurobike in Friedrichshafen.

The frame itself looks remarkably similar to its rim brake cousin, except Scott says the front fork has been completely redeveloped to take into account the unique demands of disc brakes.

As a result, you’ll now find extra material to balance out the asymmetrical braking forces, while Scott have also introduced a new narrower profile and a one-piece design around the front caliper to smooth airflow over the component.

A smaller counterpart on the other side helps keep airflow not only controlled in tandem with smart internal cable routing, but also balanced as it passes over the frame.