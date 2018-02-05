Cube 2018 road and cyclo-cross bikes: which bike should you buy?

German brand Cube caters for all levels of cycling, from supplying Wanty-Groupe Gobert at UCI ProContinental level, all the way down to a comprehensive range of machines that hit the all-important value-performance sweetspot.

There’s no dedicated aero bike in the 2018 range, much like American brand Cannondale, with Cube instead opting to headline with the Litening: a lightweight race bike made from either top-of-the-range C:68 carbon fibre or in a high-performance C:62 layup, depending on your budget.

Next is the Agree, which straddles a middle ground between a good-value aero race bike and an endurance machine – a versatile carbon bike if there ever was one.

Cube’s model year 2018 range is packed with bang-for-your-buck road bikes

The Attain is the German brand’s fully endurance-focused bike, and is available in both carbon and alloy versions. It forms Cube’s entry-level offering to the road bike market whether you’re looking to upgrade to a carbon machine or want to taste the performance an alloy frame can offer.

Cube are also players in the world of cyclo-cross, with the Cross Race bike available in a number of guises, from a carbon frame dressed in Shimano Ultegra Di2 to an entry-level Shimano 105/Tekro blend build complete with an alloy frame. The emerging gravel market is also catered for in 2018 with the launch of the NuRoad, with bikes from £999 to £1,399.

It’s a complete range with something for everyone, so read on to discover which Cube bike could be right for you.