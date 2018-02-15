Engineering credentials confirmed, the brand keeps its offerings relatively focused (pardon the pun), with only three bike families in the range. The race bike is the Izalco, and mirrors Cannondale in that it headlines the line-up in place of any specific aero bike.

It comes split into two geometries and frame specifications. You can have the ‘Max’ which features Focus’ most aggressive geometry and premium carbon layup for maximum stiffness and lightness, or the ‘Race’, which is positioned as a blend of a racer and fast sportive bike. The Race comes with a slightly more relaxed geometry compared to the Max and has a slightly heavier carbon layup.

Both the Max and Race-spec frames are available in rim or disc brake-optimised designs. You can also opt for the Izalco Race frame geometry in an entry-level alloy construction, once again with options for both rim and disc brakes.

The Paralane is Focus’ versatile endurance bike, designed to be at home on either the road or gravel

The Paralane is the endurance bike in the range, and like many bike manufacturers in 2018, Focus sticks to a fully disc brake line-up. It’s designed to be the ultimate long-ride machine, with a more relaxed geometry compared to the Izalco Race, and plenty of compliance married to a capability to stray onto the gravel.

With the Paralane’s versatility, the Mares is freed up to fill the slot of ‘cross-specific racer. It comes with a geometry ideally-suited to hard cyclo-cross riding, and of course comes fitted with disc brakes, clearance for 33c tyres and an internally-routed carbon frame.

The range might be small, but as we’ll find out, there are plenty of options for all riders. Let’s take a closer look…