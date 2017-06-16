Pirelli has unveiled its new range of high performance PZero Velo road bike tyres and is really talking up how its motorsport expertise has enabled it to produce tyres that offer “comparable rolling resistance to the best on the market, with superior handling, comfort and wet grip”, according to head of R&D, Piero Misani.

At launch, the range includes three models, each colour coded like Pirelli’s F1 compounds: the PZero Velo (silver) is the road racing tyre; the PZero 4S (for ‘Four Season’, blue) is the winter and endurance model with claims of increased durability, wet grip and puncture protection; and the PZero TT (red) is an ultra-fast race tyre targeting minimal rolling resistance and low weight, with no puncture protection belt.

Pirelli has returned to cycling with the launch of a three-strong road bike tyre range

The TT comes in 23mm width only but a 25 will soon follow. The other two come in 23, 25 and 28mm widths. All models and sizes cost €42.90, around £40, which is cheaper than nearly every key rival’s list price. The tyres will be in shops from August.

“We were attracted back to cycling by the boom in the sport, the large premium market and the appetite for advanced technology among consumers” – Pirelli Velo chief operating officer, Antonella Lauriola

All three models are only offered as clinchers. Pirelli acknowledge they need to develop tubeless versions for the key UK and US markets, plus tubs for the pro race team they hope to sponsor from as early as 2018, and those are the next priorities. But while pros still only want tubs and tubeless is the hot new thing getting all the attention, the vast majority of the market is for clinchers so that’s where Pirelli started.