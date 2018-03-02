POC's new Ventral helmet targets aerodynamics, ventilation, low weight and safety - Road Cycling UK

Swedish brand POC has introduced the Spectral helmet – the new lid of the EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale Pro Cycling Team – which is claimed to set new standards for the brand in aerodynamics, ventilation, low weight and safety. We’ve had a Spectral arrive here in the office, so here’s a quick rundown of the details before we take to the road.

Starting with the aerodynamics, the design is said to be unique in how the frontal air vents intentionally pull air through the helmet, rather than around it. In manipulating the air this way, instead of deflecting it around the shell, the aero profile is said to be reduced. At the same time, the remaining air that does still get shaped around the shell is done so to minimise turbulence, according to POC.

The helmet, as the name suggests, also takes inspiration from the Venturi Effect, whereby low pressure zones are created inside the helmet to help pull airflow through and improve ventilation. The large rear exit ports are also said to not only direct air outwards, but also merge it with the air flowing over the helmet in the smoothest way possible, once again improving aero efficiency.