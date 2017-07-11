The Tour de France is the biggest bike race in the world and, as a result, an opportunity not only for the world’s best riders to show what they’re capable of, but for bike brands to put their latest tech in front of an audience of millions of fans.

Two of the biggest riders in the sport, Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan, arrived at the Tour with custom-painted bikes, with the former armed with a Cervelo S5 with a Formula One paintjob which added a scant 26g to the bike, and the latter riding a unique version of Specialized’s brand-new Tarmac SL6.

Mark Cavendish arrived at the Tour de France with a custom-painted Cervelo S5 to ride

Cavendish and Sagan may have both left the race after stage four but their bikes are too good to get lost in the fog of a sprint crash and controversial disqualification.

What’s more, there’s plenty more custom tech on show at the Tour, from more one-off paintjobs to special shoes, and smaller details in between. Check out the photo gallery below for some of the custom goodies we’ve spotted.