Photo gallery: the 2017 Tour de France in 45 stunning images - Road Cycling UK

The dust has settled on the 2017 Tour de France and all that’s left is for us to reflect on another edition of La Grande Boucle. While this year’s Tour may have produced the result many expected, with Chris Froome securing a fourth overall victory, cycling’s biggest race once again put on a jaw-dropping spectacle for fans – and the television cameras and photographers capturing the action.

From the jam-packed streets of Dusseldorf for the Grand Depart to the barren scree slopes of the Col d’Izoard, via the rivers and valleys of the Dordogne, and mist-shrouded peaks of the Pyrenees, the Tour provides a stunning backdrop for the peloton.

The 2017 Tour de France produced a jaw-dropping spectacle (Pic: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com/ASO)

The Tour is as much a global billboard for France and the other countries the races passes through as it is the sport of cycling, with millions of fans watching from the roadside and countless more viewing from afar.

These stunning images from the team of photographers at SWPix.com tell the story of the 2017 Tour de France in all its beauty.