Dan Martin reveals he finished Tour de France with two broken vertebrae - Road Cycling UK

Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) secured his best ever GC finish at the 2017 Tour de France, coming in sixth… despite having fractured two vertebrae in his back.

The Irishman, 30, recovered from his involvement in the crash that ended BMC Racing’s Richie Porte’s Tour de France to ultimately finish 4’42” behind Chris Froome (Team Sky) overall.

But in announcing his absence from the Clasica San Sebastian one-day race this weekend, QuickStep Floors revealed he had done so with two small fractures.