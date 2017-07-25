WorldTour Wrap: the alternative Tour de France awards

The Tejay van Garderen Invisible Man Award

Thibaut Pinot. We were surprised when Pinot abandoned the race on stage 17, because frankly we had no idea he was ever in it.

MVP (or should that be MVR?)

The eventual winners of the jersey classifications put in amazing performances at the Tour, as did the leaders of the other GC teams. Bravo, Froomey, Bling, WaWa, Yatesy, and a mega chapeau to BarBar, Rigo and DanDan (we may have made some of those nicknames up).

Chris Froome crossed the Paris finish line with domestique delux Michal Kwiatkowski – our MVP (Pic: Sirotti)

But what about the guys who don’t win, don’t podium, but still put in incredible performances? For that, we award the MVP (most valuable player). This year, we’re giving it to the mighty Michal Kwiatkowski. In any team but Sky, the Polish former world champion has the potential to be a leader in the GC, but in a squad of galacticos he was relegated to smashing the absolute bejaysus out of mountains in service of Chris Froome. And an occasional spot of bike maintenance.

It was while doing the former that we saw Kwiatkowski pull off two of his most baller moves from the whole race. First we witnessed him chucking a pair of PRICELESS Oakley Jawbreakers into the grassy verge as he motored up the Izoard. Presumably he did this because they were about to implode due to all the G-forces being exerted on them from the mighty wattage he was putting down. The second baller move was to ride so hard he literally couldn’t ride anymore, coming to a dead stop after pulling off the front. Michal, you earned this MVP.