Team Sky’s Luke Rowe has two primary road bikes at his disposal for the Tour de France: the Pinarello Dogma F10 and this lightweight version for the mountains, the Dogma F10 XLight.

The Dogma F8 XLight broke during the 2016 Tour de France as Pinarello sought to give Chris Froome a helping hand by putting their flagship frame on a diet, ready for the hardest, most mountainous stages.

Luke Rowe is riding his third consecutive Tour de France for Team Sky (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

The F8 was replaced by the F10 back in January, with Pinarello unsurprisingly claiming the new frame is lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic, and, as sure as night follows day, the Italian firm’s produced an XLight version for the Tour.

Team Sky typically use the F10 for most races, whereas most teams have a dedicated aero bike and climbing bikes, but while the F10 is pitched as something of an all-rounder, the introduction of this XLight provides another option in the mountains.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Rowe’s Pinarello Dogma F10 XLight for the 2017 Tour de France.