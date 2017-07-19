Pro bike: Luke Rowe's Pinarello Dogma F10 XLight for the 2017 Tour de France - Road Cycling UK

Pro bike: Luke Rowe’s Pinarello Dogma F10 XLight for the 2017 Tour de France

We take a closer look at the Welshman's lightweight climbing bike for the mountains

Team Sky’s Luke Rowe has two primary road bikes at his disposal for the Tour de France: the Pinarello Dogma F10 and this lightweight version for the mountains, the Dogma F10 XLight.

The Dogma F8 XLight broke during the 2016 Tour de France as Pinarello sought to give Chris Froome a helping hand by putting their flagship frame on a diet, ready for the hardest, most mountainous stages.

Luke Rowe is riding his third consecutive Tour de France for Team Sky (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

The F8 was replaced by the F10 back in January, with Pinarello unsurprisingly claiming the new frame is lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic, and, as sure as night follows day, the Italian firm’s produced an XLight version for the Tour.

Team Sky typically use the F10 for most races, whereas most teams have a dedicated aero bike and climbing bikes, but while the F10 is pitched as something of an all-rounder, the introduction of this XLight provides another option in the mountains.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Rowe’s Pinarello Dogma F10 XLight for the 2017 Tour de France.

Luke Rowe is riding his third consecutive Tour de France for Team Sky and has two road bike models to choose from: the regular Pinarello Dogma F10 and this XLight version
With the standard Dogma F10 frame weighing a claimed 820g (for an unpainted 53cm frame), Team Sky mechanics told us the XLight is approximately 100g lighter, making it well-suited to the mountains
Despite weighing less, the XLight retains the Dogma F10's tube shapes, including this aero-profiled headtube
This concave downtube is one of the F10's key features, said to reduce aerodynamic drag around the water bottle. Note also the integration Shimano Di2 junction box
Team Sky have been all about marginal gains since launching in 2010 and these fork flaps are Pinarello's attempt to extract a marginal gain from the Dogma F10. The extra material is said to help smooth air flow. Marginal indeed
Rowe's saddle height is marked by a Sky sticker on the aero seatpost
The rear of the seatpost and seattube gives you a better look at the Dogma F10 XLight's truncated aero tube profiling
This nifty carbon fibre race number holder helps save a little more weight
A sticker on the downtube indicates that this is Rowe's first-choice Dogma F10 XLight. You'll find Rowe's second bike on the team car
Rowe's bike is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 groupset, with a Stages power meter on the non-driveside crank arm
Sprint shifters provide access to quick gear changes from the drops
When Shimano launched the latest Dura-Ace groupset last year, this Shadow rear mech was one of the key updates. It's capable of handling an 11-30t cassette, though Rowe's bike was fitted with 11-28t sprockets when we photographed his bike
Rowe's cockpit setup is typically pro, with a long 140mm stem slammed to the headset top cap
A Garmin Edge 510 computer provides Rowe's race data, with a K-Edge Pro Race mount holding the GPS unit in prime position
Shimano also provide the rolling stock, with Rowe's bike sporting Dura-Ace C60 wheels. He also has the Japanese firm's shallower C40 and C24 hoops to choose from, depending on the terrain. Continental supply the Competition Pro Ltd 25mm tyres
The pedals are also from Shimano's flagship Dura-Ace groupset. Rowe slips in with Sidi Shot shoes
Rowe sits on a Fizik Arione saddle, with the white marks helping to ensure Team Sky's mechanics setup the 27-year-old's bike in exactly the right position

