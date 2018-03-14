Specialized enters power meter market with S-Works Power Cranks - Road Cycling UK

Specialized has launched its brand new crankset-based power meter, as ridden by Specialized-sponsored teams Bora-Hansgrohe and QuickStep Floors, with headline claims of +/- 1.5 per cent accuracy and dual-sided power measurement, while a more affordable single-sided version is available, too.

Now Specialized is making its own power meter you can find the crankset on the new S-Works Tarmac Disc SL6 bike as standard, but you can also buy it as an upgrade for your current machine, too.

The new dual-sided power meter is set to be available in two guises. The first is complete with S-Works carbon cranks, a 110 BCD spider and an oversized alloy spindle for a claimed weight of 440g with 172.5mm arms. Spesh claims this to be 100g lighter than any other comparable power meter. It’s positioned as an upgrade for your Specialized bike sporting an OSBB or PF30 bottom bracket, while it’s claimed to also fit other brand’s bikes with the BB30 bottom bracket standard.