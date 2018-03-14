Specialized enters power meter market with S-Works Power Cranks - Road Cycling UK

Specialized enters power meter market with S-Works Power Cranks
New dual-sided power meter comes fitted to S-Works and Shimano Dura-Ace cranks, as well as a single-sided Ultegra option
Specialized has launched its brand new crankset-based power meter, as ridden by Specialized-sponsored teams Bora-Hansgrohe and QuickStep Floors, with headline claims of +/- 1.5 per cent accuracy and dual-sided power measurement, while a more affordable single-sided version is available, too.
The new dual-sided power meter is set to be available in two guises. The first is complete with S-Works carbon cranks, a 110 BCD spider and an oversized alloy spindle for a claimed weight of 440g with 172.5mm arms. Spesh claims this to be 100g lighter than any other comparable power meter. It’s positioned as an upgrade for your Specialized bike sporting an OSBB or PF30 bottom bracket, while it’s claimed to also fit other brand’s bikes with the BB30 bottom bracket standard.
You can have the power meter installed on S-Works cranks that are 165, 167.5, 170, 172.5, 175, 177.5 and 180mm in length with Praxis chainrings sold separately, as is a 130 BCD carbon spider.
There’s also a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 crankset version, complete with 52-36t chainrings, featuring precisely the same strain gauge sensors in each crank arm as the S-Works crank version. These are available with 170, 172.5 and 175mm cranks.
Meanwhile, Specialized has also launched a single-sided solution for Ultegra and 105drivetrains. The strain gauge is fitted to the non-drive side, and as a result can be fitted to an existing Ultegra chainset in place of a standard left crank arm. The sensor is still claimed to operate at +/-1.5 per cent accuracy, although that relates to just the single crank measurement, which is doubled to achieve a full reading. Like the Dura-Ace model, you can have the crank in 170, 172.5 and 175mm.
All the power meters offer automatic temperature compensation, and connect to head units using ANT+ and Bluetooth protocols, while Specialized has developed its own ‘Power’ app to help calibrate and setup the cranks with over-the-air updates.
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share