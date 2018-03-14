Specialized launches Tarmac Disc SL6 with power meter fitted as standard - Road Cycling UK

Specialized has launched the new Tarmac Disc SL6 and, in a move that may well set the trend for top-end road bikes, has made the bold decision of including its new S-Works power crankset on the spec sheet.

We’ve taken a look at the new power crankset in more detail in a separate story, but the £9,500 Tarmac Disc SL6 bike it’s been strapped to is certainly newsworthy in its own right. With groupset giant Shimano also launching its own power meter, and Specialized now joining the game, will we start seeing more power meters on off-the-shelf bikes? Spesh UK’s David Alexander thinks so: “We believe going forward there will be more and more bikes specced with power meters as standard,” he told us.

The Tarmac has long been established as Specialized’s all-round race bike, yet as we reported last summer at the launch of the rim brake version, the brand’s engineers have rethought the design of the SL6 frameset, making it lighter, more aerodynamic and more comfortable.