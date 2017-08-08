Titici launches in UK with five-strong range of Italian-made custom frames - Road Cycling UK

Road, road disc and gravel

Of the five bikes offered by Titici, the road, road disc and gravel models are of most interest to us. All frames are handmade to order in Italy from a combination of 1k and 3k unidirectional T800 carbon fibres.

The road rim brake and road disc brake frames are based around a similar chassis, adapted to the specific demands of the chosen braking system. Claimed frame weights are 950g for the rim brake frame and 1kg for the disc brake frame. “We know they’re not the lightest frames on the market, but you have to understand the feeling of the bike,” adds Sambinelli. “We need that weight for the flexy tube and all-round ride experience.”

Titici’s initial range includes a road bike available in either rim or disc brake configurations

Titici’s frames can also be customised according to the build, so if you’re planning to have an electronic groupset, you can ask for the frame to only have ports for Di2 or EPS wires, and no bungs covering defunct mechanical cable ports as you’ll find on most cross-compatible frames. Same goes for SRAM eTap – if you choose the wireless groupset, you can ask for the frame to be completely free of shifting cable ports, though that could limit the upgrade potential of the frame.

The road disc frame uses 12mm thru-axles at both ends and is designed for flat-mount calipers. Both frames use a 27.2mm seatpost with a hidden clamp which, in combination with the Plate Absorber Technology toptube, is design to ensure a comfortable ride.

There’s a gravel bike, too

The gravel frame is designed with versatility in mind, so there’s clearance for 40mm tyres and beyond. “It’s about a sense of adventure and getting off-grid,” says Hemming. Again, you’ll find the same toptube design as the rest of Titici’s frame, a 27.2 seatpost, flat-mount thru-axles and a 1k/3k T800 carbon fibre construction.

Titici has signed up Velosport in Putney as its first UK dealer and hopes to expand the network with a further 11 bricks and mortar retailers in the coming months.

First ride impressions

We took Titici’s gravel bike for a quick spin on a road/off-road loop at the launch event in south west London. The geometry of the stock bike we rode was more akin to a disc-equipped road bike with additional tyre clearance than a slacker gravel bike, and the gearing (a 50-34t chainset with an 11-28t cassette) reflected that, too. That makes it a contender for a year-round, wide-tyred road bike with gravel potential – however, both the geometry and spec can be fully customised, of course.

We’ll need more time to get to grips with Titici but first impressions suggest the gravel frame provides a stiff platform, with no flex present on the short but sleep dirt climb we encountered, while there’s certainly plenty of comfort. That, of course, is significantly helped by the 40mm tyres and we hope to get a bike in for a full review soon to see exactly what Titici has come up with and just how effective the striking toptube design is.

Website: Titici