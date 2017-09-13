Ridley launch Noah SL Disc Aero+ with cable-free front-end; new Fenix SLX Disc lighter than ever before - Road Cycling UK

Otherwise, the fork retains the Noah’s distinctive split legs, which apparently move turbulent air away from the spokes to reduce drag. The frame also has a rib on the downtube, again with the aim of smoothing air flow.

Those quirky, Ridley-specific features aside, the Noah SL Disc frame uses a series of truncated Kammtail tube profiles, as we’ve come to expect on aero road bikes, with an integrated seatpost clamp, dropped seatstays, and seattube that closely hugs the rear wheels. Again, it’s all in the name of aerodynamics.

This super-sleek front-end hides every cable from the wind

The Noah SL Disc Aero+ won’t be available until 2018 but it’s likely to come specced with Shimano Ultegra Di2, Shimano Ultegra or Campagnolo Potenza, rather than the Campagnolo Super Record show build pictured.

Ridley introduce Fenix SLX Disc – up to 250g lighter than the Fenix SL Disc

While the Noah is for the likes of Greipel – or any rider with a penchant for speed – the Fenix is Ridley’s endurance bike. That said, it still has pro-level pedigree and has been seen in the one-day Classics, so this is an endurance all-rounder with a race edge, rather than a sportive bike for Sunday cruising.

The Fenix SLX Disc is the latest addition to the Fenix range, joining the regular Fenix and Fenix SL (the latter is available in rim and disc brake variations). While Ridley’s new Noah focuses on improving aerodynamics, the Fenix SLX Disc is all about saving weight. We’re not talking a few grams here and there, either – but a claimed 200-250g over the existing Fenix SL Disc.