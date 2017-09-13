Ridley launch Noah SL Disc Aero+ with cable-free front-end; new Fenix SLX Disc lighter than ever before - Road Cycling UK

The Noah and Fenix are familiar names in the Ridley line-up, but the Belgian brand has two intriguing additions on the way for model year 2018. The Noah SL Disc Aero+ takes aerodynamic disc brake integration to the next level, and was one of the stand-out bikes from this year’s Eurobike show, while the Fenix has been put on a diet to shave more than 100g from Ridley’s endurance frame.
Let’s start with the latest version of the Noah, because it really is a head-turning machine. The Noah SL Disc was launched last year and arrived on the scene as one of the first disc-equipped aero road machines, based on the existing Noah SL used by Lotto-Soudal sprinter Andre Greipel but adding disc brake tech to the mix.
