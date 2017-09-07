'Just take my money!' 14 of the best-looking bikes from Eurobike ready to lighten your wallet - Road Cycling UK

‘Just take my money!’ 14 of the best-looking bikes from Eurobike ready to lighten your wallet

n+1? More like n+14...

Hold on to your wallet, because things are about to get serious. Being the world’s biggest bicycle trade show, Eurobike is an Aladdin’s Cave of cycling riches. As well as an opportunity for us to see what’s new in cycling, the 2017 Eurobike show gave us the chance to ogle at some downright beautiful bikes. Now it’s your turn.

Read on for our pick of this year’s Eurobike show stoppers, from the likes of Bianchi, De Rosa, Wilier, Ridley, Merida, BMC Open, Rondo and more. Enjoy – and once you’ve finished, make sure you check out the rest of our Eurobike coverage.

Bianchi Ferrari SF01

We spotted this and posted it on Instagram immediately – the official launch of the partnership between the most famous super car brand in the world and the oldest bike brand was sure to turn heads. The Ferrari SF01 is ostensibly a Bianchi Specialissima, and comes in a black model kitted out in full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset, or the stunning Ferrari red version featuring Campagnolo Super Record EPS and pictured here.

No word on prices yet, but you can be sure that Prancing Horse badge will be worth its weight in gold, while the brands plan to work together on more premium bikes for the road, mountain bike and e-bike markets, merging the expertise of both marques. We wait with baited breath.

De Rosa Pininfarina Disc

The De Rosa Pininfarina was one of last year’s Eurobike show stoppers and the Italian brand returned this year with a disc-equipped version of the aero super bike. Disc brakes may still divide opinion but this De Rosa Pininfarina Disc is undoubtedly a stunner.

Of course, an Italian machine like this only deserves the best and the Pininfarina Disc is dressed in Campagnolo’s top-end – and new-for-2017 – H11 hydraulic disc brake groupset.  Bellissimo!

Eurobike 2017: De Rosa Pininfarina Disc (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: De Rosa Pininfarina Disc (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: De Rosa Pininfarina Disc (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: De Rosa Pininfarina Disc, bottom bracket (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

De Rosa King

De Rosa can always be relied upon to produce a jaw-dropping bike and proved the point by not only showcasing the Pininfarina Disc at Eurobike, but giving this jaw-dropping King pride of place, too.

This ‘blu mirror’ paintjob, which extends to the seatpost and integrated cockpit, quite literally stopped us in our tracks. In fact, the whole De Rosa stand was dripping in bikes to melt our hearts… and wallets.

Eurobike 2017: De Rosa Super King (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: De Rosa Super King (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: De Rosa Super King (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: De Rosa Super King (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Wilier Cento10 Air Disc

From one super bike brand to another. Not to be outdone by their Italian rivals, Wilier wheeled out a fleet of simply gorgeous bikes – not least this Cento10 Air Disc.

We loved the original Cento10 Air when it was launched last year – so much so we put it in the RCUK 100 – and now it’s received the disc brake treatment. Oh, and this positively popping blue and fluoro bike has been produced especially for Filippo Pozzato who, according to Wilier, will ride the Cento10 Air Disc during the final part of the season, including the UCI Road World Championships (if selected).

Eurobike 2017: Wilier Cento10 Air (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Wilier Cento10 Air, toptube (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Wilier Cento10 Air, fork (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Wilier Cento10 Air, saddle (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Wilier Cento10 Air, integrated handlebar (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

Wilier Jaroon

Here’s something very different from Wilier. Wilier was founded way back in 1906 and in the time since the Veneto-based firm has become one of the most respected racing marques in the sport.

That hasn’t stopped Wilier experimenting in new areas or latching onto emerging trends, though, and the Jaroon is a steel gravel bike. This gleaming copper-coloured Jaroon harks back to the 1940s when Wilier’s now iconic ‘ramato’ finish first aired. It’s also available on the Cento10 Air.

Eurobike 2017: Wilier Jaroon (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Wilier Jaroon (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Wilier Jaroon (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Wilier Jaroon (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

BMC Teammachine SLR01

BMC updated the Teammachine SLR01 earlier this year, with the Swiss company’s third-generation race bike available with either rim brakes or disc brakes.

While BMC offer the Teammachine SLR01 Disc in a range of off-the-shelf specifications, you can also get it as a frameset only, enabling you to put together your dream bike. With a SRAM Red eTap groupset, 1x drivetrain, Enve wheels and Vittoria tyres, we’d happily take this one off BMC’s hands.

Eurobike 2017: Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

Rondo Ruut ST

You may not familiar with Polish brand Rondo, but it’s time to sit up and take note. The Ruut is Rondo’s forward-thinking gravel bike, available as a carbon fibre, aluminium or steel frame. We couldn’t help but be drawn to the steel Ruut, not least because of this gorgeous racing green finish.

Look aside, the Ruut’s standout feature is the adjustable ‘twin tip’ fork which allows the rider to switch between a slacker endurance geometry and a faster, more aggressive race setup. Flip the Ruut from endurance to race and the headtube and seattube angles get 0.5 steeper, the trail decreases by 13mm and front end drops 10mm.

This Ruut ST with SRAM Rival 1, Rondo’s own brand wheels and 43mm Panaracer Gravel King SK tyres (the Rondo has clearance for 2.1″ tyres with 650b wheels) will set you back €2,299.

Eurobike 2017: Rondo gravel bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Rondo gravel bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Rondo gravel bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Rondo gravel bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Ritchey Outback

From one gravel bike to another, Ritchey gave us a sneak peek at the Outback at last year’s Eurobike and now it’s ready to roll off the production line, looking resplendent in this baby blue finish.

Tom Ritchey could be considered one of the forefathers of gravel riding, having been blurring the boundaries between road and off-road for years. The Outback is made from Ritchey’s double-butted, heat-treated Logic steel tubeset, with clearance for 40mm tyres and a geometry that sits between road and cyclo-cross. The Outback frame costs €1,499.

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey Outback (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Ritchey Outback (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Ritchey Outback (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Ritchey Outback (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Ritchey Outback (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Open U.P.P.E.R

This Open U.P.P.E.R. gravel bike caught our eye thanks to this stunning graphic work. It’s a design that’s been custom drawn onto the bike, with the frame then wrapped in a plastic resin coating.

Underneath, the bike has some wacky features around the SRAM Force 1x groupset, including the vertically asymmetric chainstays protruding from the bottom bracket. The driveside sits lower and is 14mm wide for maximal stiffness, while the opposite side is higher at 8mm wide. This has the effect of cleaning up the area and increasing space around the crankset. Clever. The rear end also features super-thin seatstays for additional comfort and a flattened downtube to provide a stable and stiff platform.

And just look at that the quality of that finish.

Eurobike 2017: Open Upper gravel bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Open Upper gravel bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Open Upper gravel bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Open Upper gravel bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Ridley Helium SLX

Ridley introduced the Helium SLX at last year’s Eurobike as the successor to the Helium SL, the lightweight climbing frame used by the Lotto-Soudal WorldTour team. Claimed weight remained the same at 750g for the frame – but the SLX is said to be 15 per cent stiffer.

This isn’t about the numbers, though. Ridley have done a cracking finish with his sparkling glitter blue finish with gold and red detailing. It’s specced to match, too, with a Campagnolo Super Record groupset, Campag Bora Ultra wheels and Vittoria Corsa tyres.

Eurobike 2017: Ridley Helium SLX (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Ridley Helium SLX (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Ridley Helium SLX (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Colnago C60 Mapei

Limited or custom paintjobs were abound at Eurobike, and this retro Mapei colour scheme adorning a glorious Colnago C60 was certainly one our favourites.

The colourful cubes at the front end hint at the traditional wacky colourways of the old pro team, while it just somehow feels right when painted over the lugged carbon tubing that distinguishes the C60 bike. Added flourishes include a stylish fade to white from blue towards the rear of the bike, and, of course, the signature of Ernesto Colnago himself.

Eurobike 2017: Colnago C60 Mapei (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Colnago C60 Mapei (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Giant TCR Advanced SL

While the Colnago C60 is a 21st Century frame which harks back to a bygone era, this Giant TCR Advanced SL is very much of the present, having been the polka dot bike ridden by Warren Barguil, King of the Mountains at the 2017 Tour de France.

Barguil produced an attacking ride at the Tour to take the polka dot jersey, winning two stages in the process, but he won’t be riding for Sunweb next season, having been thrown off the Vuelta a Espana for allegedly refusing to follow team orders. This bike was on the stand of Team Sunweb sponsor, Shimano.

Eurobike 2017: Giant TCR Advanced, Warren Barguil (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Giant TCR Advanced, Warren Barguil (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Giant TCR Advanced, Warren Barguil (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Guerciotti Air Eureka

There’s nothing like a fluoro aero bike to catch the eye, eh? Guerciotti supply the bikes to the CCC Sprandi Polkowice team, and just like the vivid flouro orange coloured Eureka bikes of the Polish team, this Air version of the Eureka frame is likely to turn heads in this colourway, as it did ours.

Central are, of course, aerodynamics, with a fully-integrated cable routing system at the headset and bars. The 1,090g frame itself features a blend of two carbon fibre standards (Toray T700 and T900), which have been laid up in a truncated aero design, while the oversized headtube helps guide air over the bike and keep handling direct. Direct mount front brake calipers ensures strong anchorage, while the rear calipers are chainstay mounted to keep them out of the wind. It sure looks fast.

Eurobike 2017: Guerciotti Air Eureka aero road bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Merida Reacto Ltd

Merida introduced the third version of the Reacto aero bike ahead of this year’s Tour de France and produced this superb custom machine for Eurobike.

With the 2017 UCI Road World Championships set to take place in Norway, Merida took inspiration from the Northern Lights to dream up this aurora-themed bike. The level of detail is breathtaking, making this quite the bike to finish our round-up of Eurobike stunners.

Eurobike 2017: Merida Reacto Ltd (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Merida Reacto Ltd (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Merida Reacto Ltd (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017 Model year 2018

