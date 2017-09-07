Hold on to your wallet, because things are about to get serious. Being the world’s biggest bicycle trade show, Eurobike is an Aladdin’s Cave of cycling riches. As well as an opportunity for us to see what’s new in cycling, the 2017 Eurobike show gave us the chance to ogle at some downright beautiful bikes. Now it’s your turn.

Read on for our pick of this year’s Eurobike show stoppers, from the likes of Bianchi, De Rosa, Wilier, Ridley, Merida, BMC Open, Rondo and more. Enjoy – and once you’ve finished, make sure you check out the rest of our Eurobike coverage.

Bianchi Ferrari SF01

We spotted this and posted it on Instagram immediately – the official launch of the partnership between the most famous super car brand in the world and the oldest bike brand was sure to turn heads. The Ferrari SF01 is ostensibly a Bianchi Specialissima, and comes in a black model kitted out in full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset, or the stunning Ferrari red version featuring Campagnolo Super Record EPS and pictured here.

No word on prices yet, but you can be sure that Prancing Horse badge will be worth its weight in gold, while the brands plan to work together on more premium bikes for the road, mountain bike and e-bike markets, merging the expertise of both marques. We wait with baited breath.