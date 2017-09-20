LOOK's head-turning 795 Aerolight and 795 Light aero bikes get updated - Road Cycling UK

LOOK’s head-turning 795 Aerolight and 795 Light aero bikes get updated

Improved cable routing, carbon fibre bottom bracket and a new handlebar for LOOK's 795 aero bikes

LOOK’s space-age 795 road bike has turned heads since it was launched in July 2014, and now the aero machine has been updated with a carbon fibre bottom bracket, a new seatpost and handlebar, and improved cable routing.

The latest 795 still shares the same distinctive look as its predecessor, with the stem integrating with the sloping handlebar, the rear wheel hugging the seattube, and aero-profiled tubes from front to back.

Two versions of the 795 remain in the line-up, with the front brake of the 795 Aerolight RS hidden within the fork and the rear caliper positioned behind the bottom bracket, while the 795 Light RS gets conventional brakes. Both the Aerolight and Light get the same updates for model year 2018.

LOOK’s 795 Aerolight RS aero road bike has been updated (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

First up, the cables now enter the frame via a rotating piece that is part of the headset. This should relieve any tension in the headset due to stiffness of the cable housing, according to LOOK, and improve steering precision as a result.

– LOOK 785 Huez first ride review –

On top of that, the front brake cable no longer passes through the stem, making it possible to change the stem without needing to disconnect the caliper. Meanwhile, the rear brake cable passes through the downtube and exits just ahead of the the bottom bracket via a trapdoor, meaning it’s no longer necessary to remove the BB during assembly.

Speaking of the bottom bracket, it is now made from 100 per cent carbon fibre and the bearings are positioned on a carbon flange integrated directly into the frame, which LOOK says guarantees stiffness and reliability.

There’s also a new integrated seatpost, the E-Post 2 Evo, which uses a screw instead of the tightening cord found on the old model to improve the hold of the post.

The latest 795 has an improved handlebar but retains the distinctive integrated stem (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

The new Adh2 handlebar, meanwhile,  includes a quick release mechanism for opening and closing the brake calipers on the Aerolight RS, which LOOK says makes it easier to adjust the brakes for repairs, wheel changes or moving the pads due to wear.

The handlebar also has a round section with a 31.8mm diameter either side of the stem to allow for the use of aero bars, or to fit an out-front computer or camera mount. LOOK say the aerodynamic profile of the handlebar has also been updated to help avoid the rider’s knees hitting the back of the tops when standing out of the saddle.

LOOK 795 Aerolight RS aero road bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
LOOK 795 Aerolight RS aero road bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

Finally, if you run a Shimano Di2 groupset, the junction box is still fitted in the frame just behind the stem, but now the junction box clips directly onto the underside of the cover, so all Di2 functions are accessible from the external face – you no longer need to remove the cover (same goes for charging the junction box, too).

According to LOOK, the 795 Aerolight RS offers an 11.7 per cent aerodynamic gain over the French firm’s 695 race bike. That apparently represents a one minute, 14 second gain on a 100km ride on a track.

Pricing for the LOOK 795 Aerolight RS frameset has been set at £5,000, while the 795 Light RS will set you back £4,350. Both include LOOK’s Aerostem. The 795 Light RS will also be available in a SRAM Red eTap build for £8,999.

Website: LOOK

LOOK 795 Aerolight RS aero road bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
LOOK 795 Aerolight RS aero road bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
LOOK 795 Aerolight RS aero road bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
LOOK 795 Aerolight RS aero road bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
LOOK 795 Aerolight RS aero road bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
LOOK 795 Aerolight RS aero road bike (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

