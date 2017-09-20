LOOK’s space-age 795 road bike has turned heads since it was launched in July 2014, and now the aero machine has been updated with a carbon fibre bottom bracket, a new seatpost and handlebar, and improved cable routing.

The latest 795 still shares the same distinctive look as its predecessor, with the stem integrating with the sloping handlebar, the rear wheel hugging the seattube, and aero-profiled tubes from front to back.

Two versions of the 795 remain in the line-up, with the front brake of the 795 Aerolight RS hidden within the fork and the rear caliper positioned behind the bottom bracket, while the 795 Light RS gets conventional brakes. Both the Aerolight and Light get the same updates for model year 2018.