Vielo launches with V+1 'road plus' bike - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Gear News

Vielo launches with V+1 ‘road plus’ bike

New British brand Vielo's first bike is designed for fat tyres and 1x drivetrains

Could this be your n+1? Or, rather, V+1? Boutique British brand Vielo has launched with the V+1, a ‘road plus’ machine with a sub-kilo carbon frame designed specifically for 1x drivetrains and with clearance for 42mm tyres.

“The V+1 is a new breed of road plus performance bike for the road cyclist who is fed up with being shaken to pieces on the poorly maintained British roads, and who also wants to combine a bit of fun riding on gravel or loose forest roads without the heavy weight of a hard tail mountain bike,” according to Vielo, founded by the father and son team previously behind the Storck brand in the UK.

New British brand Vielo has launched with the V+1 gravel bike

The V+1 is based around an 890g carbon frame, designed in Germany and made in Britain. As well as having clearance for 42mm tyres with 700c wheels, the Vielo V+1 joins the growing contingent of all-road bikes compatible with 650b wheels, which means you can fit chunkier 2.1″ rubber between the fork and chainstays.

Smaller diameter wheels are increasingly popular with riders wanting to get off the beaten track and that’s also reflected in the growing choice of 650b hoops, with Zipp launching a 650b Firecrest wheel last year.

The V+1 is pitched at British riders – Vielo describes itself as a brand ‘on a mission to create a small range of high performance bikes in an honest way, for British customers, to cope with British riding conditions’ – and the frame has UK-specific internal cable routing. That just means the routing is designed to match the fact UK riders typically have the front brake on the right-hand side.

The V+1 offers 42mm tyre clearance with 700c wheels – and that increases to 2.1″ with 650b hoops

The Vielo V+1 frameset costs £2,999 for the frameset and complete bikes start from £5,299, with optional upgrades including Lightweight’s new disc-specific Wegweiser wheels and a RockShox Reverb dropper seatpost.

Vielo says it has 12 independent bike shops signed up, all of which will be offering test rides, while a small range of road bikes is in development. We can expect to hear more details in July.

Otherwise, take a look at the Vielo website for more information.

Vielo V+1 gravel bike
Vielo V+1 gravel bike
Vielo V+1 gravel bike
Vielo V+1 gravel bike
Vielo V+1 gravel bike
Vielo V+1 gravel bike
Vielo V+1 gravel bike
Vielo V+1 gravel bike
Vielo V+1 gravel bike

Share

Topics:

Vielo

Related Articles

Gear News

Has Boardman Bikes just launched the perfect winter road bike?

Steel frame, wide tyres, disc brakes and mudguards for Boardman's new All Season Road range

Boardman Bikes launches All Season Road bikes with steel frame, wide tyres, disc brakes and mudguards
Gear News

We're hiring! Staff writer and assistant editor wanted for RoadCyclingUK

Do you want to work for one of the world's leading cycling websites? Here's your chance...

We're hiring! Staff writer and assistant editor wanted for RoadCyclingUK
Gear News

Merida 2018 road, cyclo-cross and TT bikes: your definitive guide

Is a Merida top of your new bike wishlist? Here's everything you need to know...

Merida 2018 road, cyclo-cross and TT bikes: your definitive guide
Gear News

Specialized issues recall of all 2018 Allez bikes due to potentially defective fork

Model year 2018 Allez, Allez Sport and Allez Elite bikes affected

Specialized issues recall of all 2018 Allez bikes due to potentially defective fork
Gear News

Something for the weekend: Elite Direto turbo trainer

Turbo trainer season is in full swing and the Elite Direto looks a compelling package on paper

Elite Direto turbo trainer - first look
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production