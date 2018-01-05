The V+1 is based around an 890g carbon frame, designed in Germany and made in Britain. As well as having clearance for 42mm tyres with 700c wheels, the Vielo V+1 joins the growing contingent of all-road bikes compatible with 650b wheels, which means you can fit chunkier 2.1″ rubber between the fork and chainstays.

Smaller diameter wheels are increasingly popular with riders wanting to get off the beaten track and that’s also reflected in the growing choice of 650b hoops, with Zipp launching a 650b Firecrest wheel last year.

The V+1 is pitched at British riders – Vielo describes itself as a brand ‘on a mission to create a small range of high performance bikes in an honest way, for British customers, to cope with British riding conditions’ – and the frame has UK-specific internal cable routing. That just means the routing is designed to match the fact UK riders typically have the front brake on the right-hand side.

The V+1 offers 42mm tyre clearance with 700c wheels – and that increases to 2.1″ with 650b hoops

The Vielo V+1 frameset costs £2,999 for the frameset and complete bikes start from £5,299, with optional upgrades including Lightweight’s new disc-specific Wegweiser wheels and a RockShox Reverb dropper seatpost.

Vielo says it has 12 independent bike shops signed up, all of which will be offering test rides, while a small range of road bikes is in development. We can expect to hear more details in July.

Otherwise, take a look at the Vielo website for more information.