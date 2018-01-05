New British brand Vielo's first bike is designed for fat tyres and 1x drivetrains
Could this be your n+1? Or, rather, V+1? Boutique British brand Vielo has launched with the V+1, a ‘road plus’ machine with a sub-kilo carbon frame designed specifically for 1x drivetrains and with clearance for 42mm tyres.
“The V+1 is a new breed of road plus performance bike for the road cyclist who is fed up with being shaken to pieces on the poorly maintained British roads, and who also wants to combine a bit of fun riding on gravel or loose forest roads without the heavy weight of a hard tail mountain bike,” according to Vielo, founded by the father and son team previously behind the Storck brand in the UK.
The V+1 is based around an 890g carbon frame, designed in Germany and made in Britain. As well as having clearance for 42mm tyres with 700c wheels, the Vielo V+1 joins the growing contingent of all-road bikes compatible with 650b wheels, which means you can fit chunkier 2.1″ rubber between the fork and chainstays.
The V+1 is pitched at British riders – Vielo describes itself as a brand ‘on a mission to create a small range of high performance bikes in an honest way, for British customers, to cope with British riding conditions’ – and the frame has UK-specific internal cable routing. That just means the routing is designed to match the fact UK riders typically have the front brake on the right-hand side.
The Vielo V+1 frameset costs £2,999 for the frameset and complete bikes start from £5,299, with optional upgrades including Lightweight’s new disc-specific Wegweiser wheels and a RockShox Reverb dropper seatpost.
Vielo says it has 12 independent bike shops signed up, all of which will be offering test rides, while a small range of road bikes is in development. We can expect to hear more details in July.
Otherwise, take a look at the Vielo website for more information.
