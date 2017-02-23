Michelin Power Endurance tyre - review - Road Cycling UK

One of the headline claims Michelin makes with the Endurance tyre the tyres have withstood 200,000 kilometres of riding between 200 riders before experiencing a puncture. Clearly, by the time we cover that kind of distance on our own, Michelin will probably have managed to develop and launch a whole new set of rubber for us to test, rendering this review nearly pointless.

Specification

Price: £34.99 each

Sizes: 23c, 25c, 28c

23c, 25c, 28c Weight: 230g (25c tested)

Website: Michelin

So, in the interests of time and relevancy, taking our own (approximately) thousand kilometres, we can report the following: zero punctures, and remarkably little wear to the tread or compound with only one piece of flint that had become embedded into the rubber.

That’s probably down to the use of the X-Miles compound, which is tougher and harder wearing than the compound used in the All Season tyre, and in terms of visible wear matches up with the resilience this reviewer has experienced with Continental’s Gatorskin and Gator Hardshell tyres. They’re easier to fit than those tyres too – even the folding versions – which is always a feather in a tyre’s cap.