Michelin Power Endurance tyre - review - Road Cycling UK

Michelin launched their new flagship Power tyre range to replace the Pro4 line-up last year, and the Power Endurance is the third and final member of the new range to get put to the RCUK test.
Where the Power Competition is Michelin’s performance-bred tyre and the Power All Season proved itself a great winter training tyre – being both long lasting and resilient – the Power Endurance is exactly as it sounds: a reliable, durable, puncture-proof rubber, built to endure.
– Michelin launch new flagship Power tyre range –
But with the Power All Season already covering those bases, is there really need for a dedicated Power Endurance tyre too?
