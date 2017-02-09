Nine must-see bikes at the London Bike Show 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Nine must-see bikes at the London Bike Show 2017

New 'dream' bikes, super-aero machines and more at the ExCeL London

London’s cavernous ExCeL will throw open its doors to the cycling masses from Thursday February 16 to Sunday February 19.

Featuring some of cycling’s biggest brands, more than 50,000 people are expected to pour in to check out the latest and greatest model year 2017 offerings.

Guest speakers include Sir Chris Hoy, Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and British champion Hannah Barnes, meanwhile.

If you’re thinking about buying a bike in 2017, the London Bike Show will give you the chance to check out some of the latest tech

But with so much going on, it can be difficult to know where to start – not least with more than 170 stands to browse.

So, to help you out, we’ve picked out ten must-see bikes being showcased at this year’s event.

Tempted? For tickets and more information visit www.thelondonbikeshow.co.uk.

Boardman AIR Signature

The AIR is the aero road bike of Chris Boardman’s eponymous brand, and the Signature is the flagship model in the range – with a fittingly high-end spec.

Borrowing the T9 fork and integrated front brake from the TTE time trial bike, and crafted from C10 carbob, the AIR Signature, the AIR offers a performance befitting the innovative ace whose brand name it bears.

And with a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Enve components – a SES 6.7 wheelset, SES carbon bars and stem – Chris King R45 hubs and a Prologo Zero C3 saddle, there’s a lot to admire.

Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro

Argon 18’s Nitrogen Pro is the aero road bike you will see some of Astana’s riders aboard in the pro peloton, while last year Bora-Argon 18’s fast men – such as Irishman Sam Bennett – had the same honour.

Lightweight integration is the key buzz word with the Nitrogen Pro, with the carbon monocoque AHB5000 aero handlebar system typical of that.

Argon 18 claim a reduction in handlebar drag of 30 per cent, and while you won’t be able to put that to the test while it sits on Argon 18’s London Bike Show stand, it’s still well worth a look.

Pinarello Dogma F10

Pinarello launched their new flagship road bike at the start of the 2017 season, and the bike on which Chris Froome will hope to win a fourth Tour de France has already garnered plenty of attention.

Blending the tube profiles of the Dogma F8 with tech informed by the Bolide TT bike, Team Sky’s new race bike promises to be lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic than its predecessors.

As you’d expect, Froome has given the bike – which features a mew concave downtube design and improved fork dropouts – a public stamp of approval. Now you can check it out for yourself.

Shand Stooshie

While high-end carbon bikes dripping in the latest race-ready components are certainly eye-catching, purists still long for steel machines – which is where the Shand Stooshie comes in.

Built from oversize, lightweight steel tubes from Columbus and Dedacciai, paired with a lightweight TRP carbon fork, the Stooshie shares its DNA with Shand’s popular Stoater bikes.

As is typical of the brand, the Stooshie is built to perform whatever the terrain, and with disc brakes, mudguard eyelets and three bottle mounts this is a bike built for a long day in the saddle.

Scott Addict Premium Disc Di2

Scott’s lightweight climber’s bike – the same machine ridden to Grand Tour top-ten places by British twins Adam and Simon Yates in 2016 – is now available with disc brakes for the first time.

And yet, despite the addition of discs (and therefore extra material to cope with the asymmetric braking forces), the updated 2017 model weighs in at just 60g more than the equivalent non-disc model.

Scott achieved this by redesigning the bike from the ground up, shaving weight off where they could without, they say, impacting on the bike’s snappy handling.

Giant Propel Advanced SL 0

Giant are another brand to have wasted little time adopting SRAM’s wireless electronic Red E-tap groupset on their high-end models, with their aero Propel Advanced SL 0 dressed in the new gruppo.

It was already a head-turner, thanks to its typically aero deep downtube, integrated seatpost and cut-away seattube, alongside the 55mm Giant SLR 0 Aero wheels.

Throw wireless shifting into the occasion, and you get a clean, mean aero machine well worth perusing at the ExCeL.

Look 795 Aerolight

LOOK say they’ve put 30 years experience of working with carbon into their 795 Aerolight, and the result – as the name suggests – is a lightweight, aero machine.

Its aero credentials are unmistakeable – this is one fast-looking bike with V-style Aerobrakes, an aggressive HM carbon Aerostem and integrated E-Post 2 seatpost.

In fact, integration is obvious across the board, while beneath the surface you’ll find ultralight carbon fibre to keep weight down. Finally, and also worth checking out, is the ZED 3 crankset – aerodynamic, rigid and light.

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod Disc Black INC.

Cannondale’s SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod was already a very popular bike, and the American firm have now launched a disc brake version of the race machine.

And this iteration, with its sleek black paintjob is a mean-looking machine, with an all-new disc-specific frame and fork to boot.

Shimano Dura-Ace components and Cannondale’s own HollowGram SiSL2 chainset, added to ENVE carbon clincher hoops with Chris King hubs and ENVE components put this firmly in the ‘dream bike’ category.

Focus Izalco Max Disc Team

Focus were quick to add disc brakes to their flagship racing machine, and while Ag2r-La Mondiale will no longer be riding the French firm’s bikes, this is still very much a first class racing machine.

Lightweight and super-stiff, Romain Bardet rode the rim brake version of this bike to second place at the Tour de France last summer.

The Disc-brake version is a different beast entirely, however – the tipping the scales bang on the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg this is one of the lightest disc brake road bikes in the world.

The London Bike Show returns to ExCel London, 16 – 19th February 2017. For tickets and more information, visit www.thelondonbikeshow.co.uk.

Topics:

London Bike Show 2017

