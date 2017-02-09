Nine must-see bikes at the London Bike Show 2017 - Road Cycling UK

London’s cavernous ExCeL will throw open its doors to the cycling masses from Thursday February 16 to Sunday February 19.

Featuring some of cycling’s biggest brands, more than 50,000 people are expected to pour in to check out the latest and greatest model year 2017 offerings.

Guest speakers include Sir Chris Hoy, Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and British champion Hannah Barnes, meanwhile.

If you’re thinking about buying a bike in 2017, the London Bike Show will give you the chance to check out some of the latest tech

But with so much going on, it can be difficult to know where to start – not least with more than 170 stands to browse.

So, to help you out, we’ve picked out ten must-see bikes being showcased at this year’s event.

Tempted? For tickets and more information visit www.thelondonbikeshow.co.uk.