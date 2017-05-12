Pirelli return to road bike tyre market with launch of 'high-performance' PZero Velo range - Road Cycling UK

Tyre giants Pirelli are returning to the road cycling market with the launch of a new range of ‘high-performance’ rubber dubbed PZero Velo.

The Italian brand supplied champions such as Fausto Coppi in the past, before focusing their know-how on the worlds of Formula One and Superbikes in more recent years.

Indeed, the PZero moniker comes from the firm’s high-end car tyre range, and the new race-focussed road bike range aims to bring the same blend of innovative tech and high performance, according to Pirelli.