Pirelli return to road bike tyre market with launch of 'high-performance' PZero Velo range - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Pirelli return to road bike tyre market with launch of ‘high-performance’ PZero Velo range

Italian tyre giants to reveal full range in summer; available for sale in September

Tyre giants Pirelli are returning to the road cycling market with the launch of a new range of ‘high-performance’ rubber dubbed PZero Velo.

The Italian brand supplied champions such as Fausto Coppi in the past, before focusing their know-how on the worlds of Formula One and Superbikes in more recent years.

Indeed, the PZero moniker comes from the firm’s high-end car tyre range, and the new race-focussed road bike range aims to bring the same blend of innovative tech and high performance, according to Pirelli.

Pirelli’s PZero tyres enjoy a great reputation in Formula One and the Italian firm has carried the moniker over to their new road bike range (Pic: Abhinavgarule, via Wiki Commons)

Set to hit the market in September, the range will be officially launched in June. While details are sparse at the moment, the range looks set to be split into three models: Road Racing, Time Trial and Four Seasons.

The three collections will feature colour-coded treads, borrowing the colour scheme from Formula One: silver for Road Racing, red for Time Trial and blue for Four Seasons.

Velo Pirelli’s Antonella Lauriola said: “”For our bike tyres, we draw on a unique heritage of knowledge, technology and sporting experience.

“Pirelli’s offer today is completed with tyres made for those consumers who look for innovative and technological bike products as they do for their cars.

Fausto Coppi, front, is among the champions to have used Pirelii tyres when they were leading road bike tyre manufacturers (pic – Public Domain, via Wiki Commons)

“We chose to start from the racing segment, which is the most challenging in technical terms, but also the most consistent with our race-marked history.”

Website: Pirelli

